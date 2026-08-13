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  • /Independence day 2026; 10 life-changing books every young Indian should read at least once

Independence day 2026; 10 life-changing books every young Indian should read at least once

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

India's journey to independence in 1947 was shaped by decades of sacrifice, courage, and unwavering conviction. For students who want to move beyond textbook summaries and truly feel the spirit of that era, books written by the freedom fighters themselves and by historians who studied them closely offer an unmatched window into the past. Here are ten books that bring India's freedom struggle and the spirit of patriotism vividly to life.

India's journey to independence in 1947 was shaped by decades of sacrifice, courage, and unwavering conviction. For students who want to move beyond textbook summaries and truly feel the spirit of that era, books written by the freedom fighters themselves and by historians who studied them closely offer an unmatched window into the past. Here are ten books that bring India's freedom struggle and the spirit of patriotism vividly to life.

 

11/10

1

India's Struggle for Independence — Bipan Chandra

22/10

2

Freedom at Midnight- Larry Collins & Dominique Lapierre

33/10

3

My Experiments with Truth — Mahatma Gandhi

44/10

4

India Wins Freedom — Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

55/10

5

Gandhi Before India — Ramachandra Guha

66/10

6

 India After Gandhi — Ramachandra Guha

77/10

7

The Legend of Bhagat Singh — various / Kuldip Nayar's "The Martyr: Bhagat Singh Experiments in Revolution"

88/10

8

An Era of Darkness — Shashi Tharoor

99/10

9

 The Great Indian Novel — Shashi Tharoor

1010/10

10

1857: The Great Rebellion — Christopher Hibbert (or "The Last Mughal" by William Dalrymple)

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independence day 2026
best books on indian freedom struggle

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Independence day 2026; 10 life-changing books every young Indian should read at least once
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