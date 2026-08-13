/Independence day 2026; 10 life-changing books every young Indian should read at least once

India's journey to independence in 1947 was shaped by decades of sacrifice, courage, and unwavering conviction. For students who want to move beyond textbook summaries and truly feel the spirit of that era, books written by the freedom fighters themselves and by historians who studied them closely offer an unmatched window into the past. Here are ten books that bring India's freedom struggle and the spirit of patriotism vividly to life.
India's journey to independence in 1947 was shaped by decades of sacrifice, courage, and unwavering conviction. For students who want to move beyond textbook summaries and truly feel the spirit of that era, books written by the freedom fighters themselves and by historians who studied them closely offer an unmatched window into the past. Here are ten books that bring India's freedom struggle and the spirit of patriotism vividly to life.
India's Struggle for Independence — Bipan Chandra
Freedom at Midnight- Larry Collins & Dominique Lapierre
My Experiments with Truth — Mahatma Gandhi
India Wins Freedom — Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Gandhi Before India — Ramachandra Guha
India After Gandhi — Ramachandra Guha
The Legend of Bhagat Singh — various / Kuldip Nayar's "The Martyr: Bhagat Singh Experiments in Revolution"
An Era of Darkness — Shashi Tharoor
The Great Indian Novel — Shashi Tharoor
1857: The Great Rebellion — Christopher Hibbert (or "The Last Mughal" by William Dalrymple)