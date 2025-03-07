Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2868476https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/10-most-populated-countries-in-the-world-india-ranks-over-china-at-number-1-spot-with-1450935791-billion-and-counting-2868476
NewsPhotos10 Most Populated Countries In The World: India Ranks Over China At Number 1 Spot With 1,450,935,791 Billion And Counting... 10 Most Populated Countries In The World: India Ranks Over China At Number 1 Spot With 1,450,935,791 Billion And Counting...
photoDetails

10 Most Populated Countries In The World: India Ranks Over China At Number 1 Spot With 1,450,935,791 Billion And Counting...

10 Most Populated Countries In The World: A numbered rank is assigned to the 193 member states of the United Nations, plus the two observer states to the United Nations General Assembly. Let's find out where India ranks: 

 

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Follow Us

10 Most Populated Countries In The World

1/11
10 Most Populated Countries In The World

Today, let's find out which are the '10 Most Populated Countries In The World'. The data information is various population tracking sites such as Worldometer, Statisca and Wikipedia which has used the information based on estimates published by the United Nations in the 2024 revision of World Population Prospects. A numbered rank is assigned to the 193 member states of the United Nations, plus the two observer states to the United Nations General Assembly. Let's find out where India ranks: 

Follow Us

India

2/11
India

In 2022, India overtook China as the world's most populous country and now has almost 1.46 billion people.

Follow Us

China

3/11
China

China now has the second-largest population in the world, still with just over 1.4 billion inhabitants, however, its population went into decline in 2023.

Follow Us

United States

4/11
United States

According to Worldometers.com, the United States has 345,426,571 crore at rank 3.   

Follow Us

Indonesia

5/11
Indonesia

Indonesia is at number 4 with 283,487,931 million population. 

Follow Us

Pakistan

6/11
Pakistan

Pakistan is at number 5 with 251,269,164 estimated population according to Worldometers.com data.

Follow Us

Nigeria

7/11
Nigeria

237,527,782 million is the estimated population of Nigeria as of 2025.

Follow Us

Brazil

8/11
Brazil

Brazil has an estimated population of 211,998,573 million.

Follow Us

Bangladesh

9/11
Bangladesh

Bangladesh has 175,686,899 million populated recorded as of 2025.

Follow Us

Russia

10/11
Russia

Russia has 143,997,393 million population as of this year now.

Follow Us

Mexico

11/11
Mexico

Mexico is the tenth-most populous country in the world. Mexico has 131,946,900 million populated estimated as per Worldometer data.

Follow Us
10 Most Populated Countries In The WorldMost Populated Countries In The Worldmost populated countriesIndiaChina populationPakistan populationIndia populationpopulation controlMost Populated Countries listMost Populated Countries in the world listIndia news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor Networth: Luxury Mansions, Swanky Cars, Upcoming Movies And More
camera icon5
title
Tejasvi Surya
In Pics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Gets Married To Musician-Dancer Sivasri Skandaprasad
camera icon8
title
Players With Most Catches In ODI Format
From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Players With Most Catches In ODI Format
camera icon7
title
Taj Mahal
7 New Wonders Of the World: Explore The Earth’s Most Breathtaking Marvels
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s New No.1 Car: 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags And More - Starts At Rs 7.52 Lakh, Shaking Creta’s Reign
NEWS ON ONE CLICK