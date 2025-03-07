10 Most Populated Countries In The World: India Ranks Over China At Number 1 Spot With 1,450,935,791 Billion And Counting...

1 / 11

Today, let's find out which are the '10 Most Populated Countries In The World'. The data information is various population tracking sites such as Worldometer, Statisca and Wikipedia which has used the information based on estimates published by the United Nations in the 2024 revision of World Population Prospects. A numbered rank is assigned to the 193 member states of the United Nations, plus the two observer states to the United Nations General Assembly. Let's find out where India ranks: