10 Most Populated Countries In The World: India Ranks Over China At Number 1 Spot With 1,450,935,791 Billion And Counting...

Today, let's find out which are the '10 Most Populated Countries In The World'. The data information is various population tracking sites such as Worldometer, Statisca and Wikipedia which has used the information based on estimates published by the United Nations in the 2024 revision of World Population Prospects. A numbered rank is assigned to the 193 member states of the United Nations, plus the two observer states to the United Nations General Assembly. Let's find out where India ranks:
India
In 2022, India overtook China as the world's most populous country and now has almost 1.46 billion people.
China
China now has the second-largest population in the world, still with just over 1.4 billion inhabitants, however, its population went into decline in 2023.
United States
According to Worldometers.com, the United States has 345,426,571 crore at rank 3.
Indonesia
Indonesia is at number 4 with 283,487,931 million population.
Pakistan
Pakistan is at number 5 with 251,269,164 estimated population according to Worldometers.com data.
Nigeria
237,527,782 million is the estimated population of Nigeria as of 2025.
Brazil
Brazil has an estimated population of 211,998,573 million.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh has 175,686,899 million populated recorded as of 2025.
Russia
Russia has 143,997,393 million population as of this year now.
Mexico
Mexico is the tenth-most populous country in the world. Mexico has 131,946,900 million populated estimated as per Worldometer data.
