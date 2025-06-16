Advertisement
10 Must Try Street Foods In Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk, it is a Delhi’s iconic food hub, that offers a vibrant mix of flavors with its must-try street foods. From spicy chaat and crispy jalebis to rich parathas and succulent kebabs, each dish reflects the area's rich culinary heritage. Perfect for food lovers, this list highlights ten unforgettable street eats that capture the true essence of Old Delhi.
Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Parathas at Paranthe Wali Gali

Parathas at Paranthe Wali Gali

Parathas: Gali Paranthe Wali, near Dariba Kalan, this narrow lane has been serving deep-fried, stuffed parathas for over a century. Try: Aloo (potato), nimbu (lemon), or even sweet ones like banana or rabri paratha — all served with spicy potato curry, tangy chutneys, and pickled vegetables.

Jalebi at Old Famous Jalebi Wala

Jalebi at Old Famous Jalebi Wala

Jalebi: Dariba Kalan Road, near Central Bank, Massive jalebis made in pure desi ghee — thick, crunchy outside and syrupy soft inside. Best time to enjoy is early evening when they’re fresh and hot from the kadai.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature: Best place to try them is near or in Chawri Bazar area (ask locals for best ones). Fiery red chickpeas with a signature masala, topped with grated radish and a squeeze of lime. Ask for medium spice unless you love serious heat.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat: There are Multiple stalls, but try The famous Dahi Bhalla (opposite Central Bank) by asking locals. Crispy mashed potato patties served with chilled curd, tamarind chutney, green mint chutney, and pomegranate pearls. Flavor profile is Sweet, tangy, spicy, and crunchy — all in one bite.

Daulat Ki Chaat

Daulat Ki Chaat

Daulat Ki Chaat: Seasonal vendors near Kinari Bazaar (usually from November to February) sell this. It is a  rare winter-only dessert made by whipping milk and cream overnight under moonlight, flavored with saffron and dusted with powdered sugar and nuts. It taste as light as air — think sweet foam topped with fairy dust.

Bedmi Puri with Aloo Sabzi

Bedmi Puri with Aloo Sabzi

Bedmi Puri with Aloo Sabzi: It is a hearty breakfast dish — deep-fried puris stuffed with urad dal, served with spicy potato curry and tangy chutney. Go early morning to avoid long queues.

Kulfi

Kulfi

Kulfi: Have best kulfi’s in Sitaram Bazaar because they have Handcrafted kulfis served inside hollowed-out fruits like mango or orange. Their Must-try are Mango kulfi inside a mango, or the stuffed anaar (pomegranate) kulfi for something exotic.

Kachori Sabzi

Kachori Sabzi

Kachori Sabzi: You can have the best kachori sabzi in Gali Bhojpura, near Chandni Chowk metro station. It is Spicy, flaky urad dal kachoris dunked in a tangy, spicy potato curry. It is best served Piping hot — watch them crack open the kachori and pour the gravy right in.

Nihari with Khamiri Roti

Nihari with Khamiri Roti

Nihari with Khamiri Roti: Best to eat near Gate No. 1, Jama Masjid. It is a Rich, slow-cooked beef or mutton stew simmered overnight with bone marrow, served with fluffy fermented khamiri roti. Go early morning for the authentic experience (some places open as early as 5 a.m.).

Rabri Falooda

Rabri Falooda

Rabri Falooda: Best place to have is near Church Mission Road, opposite Fatehpuri Mosque. It is a thick, creamy dessert with layers of falooda (vermicelli), rabri (sweetened condensed milk), crushed ice, and rose syrup. Its texture is Creamy, chewy, cold, and completely indulgent.

