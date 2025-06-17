10 Offbeat Indian Destinations Where Summer Turns To Winter
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang: This place is situated 3048 meters above the sea level, due to its location the summers are cool, and winter season is snow clad. Tawang offers you freezing temperatures, foggy mornings, and occasional snow and it feels like a serene Himalayan village in winter. Must visit Tawang Monastery, Sela Pass, and local hot teas.
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Spiti Valley: It is a high-altitude desert with snow patches even in June and it feels like: Cold, barren winter wonderland. Must visit Chandratal Lake, monasteries, and drive the Kunzum Pass. Spiti offers you views, lush meadows, pine forests and snow capped mountains, it is the ideal escape to relax and rejuvenate.
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim
Yumthang Valley: It has snow-capped peaks, icy winds, and blooming rhododendrons and it feels like a cold mountain retreat and must soak in the scenery, visit Zero Point nearby. It is a home to gushing waterfalls, soothing hot springs and verdant meadows, it is a retreat for nature lovers.
Lachen & Lachung, North Sikkim
Lachen & Lachung: Cold winds, frozen lakes, and very few tourists and it feels like Quiet snowy villages even in summer and must visit Gurudongmar Lake, Yumthang Valley, and enjoy hot thukpa. The relatively unexplored and untouched chopta valley is located in north of lachen.
Leh-Ladakh, UT of Ladakh
Leh-Ladakh: Thin air, cool days, near-freezing nights and it feels like a Daytime spring, and nighttime winter. Must visit Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, Khardung La.
Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh
Kinnaur: Offers misty valleys, chilly breeze and snow at higher altitudes and it feels like a cold alpine village in early winter, must visit are Kalpa, Sangla Valley, apple orchards.
Dzukou Valley, Nagaland–Manipur border
Dzukou Valley: This place offers you Cold mornings and cloud-kissed treks and feels like a windy and wintery even in June and must do is to trek the Dzukou trail and see rare valley blooms.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli: Offers you cool temperatures, foggy pine forests, and leftover snow and feels like an Off-season ski town with winter feels and must do’s there are Cable car ride, artificial lake, and quiet slopes. This place draws much attention due to its scenic beauty and pleasant weather.
Shoja, Himachal Pradesh
Shoja: It is Secluded, pine-scented, and cool all day and it feels like a quiet winter escape and must visit Jalori Pass, and must do Serolsar Lake trek.
Zuluk, East Sikkim
Zuluk: It offers you cold winds, high-altitude chills, and low visibility and it feels like snowy military outpost town. Must do is to drive the Zuluk loops, see sunrise at Thambi View Point.
Trending Photos