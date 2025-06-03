10 Poorest States In India: Not Bihar, UP, or Assam — THIS State Ranks Lowest; Southern States....
India is a country marked by stark economic contrasts, home to thriving metropolitan hubs as well as regions battling persistent poverty. Despite notable progress in multiple sectors, several states continue to face economic hurdles driven by slow industrial growth, poor infrastructure, and deep-rooted socio-economic challenges.
Bihar
Bihar, one of India’s economically weaker states, has a per capita GDP of around Rs 46,000. As per the 2011 Census, it ranks as the third most populous state in the country, with a population of 10.41 crore.
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India, with a per capita GDP exceeding Rs 65,000.
Jharkhand
Despite being rich in mineral resources, Jharkhand has a per capita GDP of just Rs 75,000.
Meghalaya
The state, with a per capita GDP of around Rs 82,000, continues to face challenges due to sluggish growth and inadequate infrastructure.
Manipur
Despite having a per capita GDP of around Rs 82,000, the state continues to grapple with various socio-political and economic challenges.
Assam
The state has a high population density and a significant number of marginalized communities, with a per capita GDP of about Rs 86,000.
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh, with a per capita GDP of Rs 98,000, is facing challenges such as low industrial growth and a predominantly rural population.
Jammu And Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir, with a per capita GDP of Rs 1,04,000, experiences a 10% poverty rate largely due to its dependence on agriculture.
Rajasthan
Rajasthan has a per capita income of approximately Rs 51,600, with a poverty rate of 51.6%.
Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh's per capita income is around Rs 52,300, and it faces a poverty rate of 52.3%.
Southern states GDP
Southern states have fared better than the northern states in terms of GDP.
