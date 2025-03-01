10 Richest States In India: Enriched With Diamond Reserves This State Lands At Bottom; Maharashtra Is At Top, UP Ranks...
Top 10 Richest States In India By GSDP In 2025: India's economic landscape is shaped by its 28 states, each contributing significantly to the nation's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and overall growth. As we enter 2025, some states continue to dominate, driven by industries, agriculture, and services. Here’s a look at the top 10 richest states in India by GSDP for 2024–2025, according to Forbes. Notably, India's capital, New Delhi, ranks 13th with a projected GSDP of ₹11.07 lakh crore for FY 2024–25, contributing around 3.6% to the national economy.
Maharashtra
Maharashtra, India's economic powerhouse, is projected to generate Rs 42.67 lakh crore in 2024–2025. As the second-most populous state, it seamlessly blends history, culture, and modernity. Home to Mumbai, the nation's financial hub, it hosts major financial institutions and corporate offices. The state boasts ancient caves, majestic hill forts, and vibrant festivals, while Bollywood, scenic beaches, and bustling cities reflect its diversity, innovation, and rich heritage.
Tamil Nadu
With a projected GSDP of Rs 31.55 lakh crore in a year. Tamil Nadu's economy thrives on manufacturing, agriculture, services, and tourism. It is a major hub for automobiles, textiles, and IT. Agriculture, including rice and sugarcane cultivation, remains vital. Tourism, driven by temples and hill stations, also significantly contributes.
Karnataka
Karnataka's economy is expected to surpass a GSDP of Rs 28.09 lakh crore by By 2024- 2025. Karnataka's economy is driven by IT, manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism. Bengaluru, the "Silicon Valley of India," leads in software exports. The state excels in aerospace, biotechnology, and textiles. Agriculture, including coffee and sugarcane, and tourism also contribute significantly to its revenue.
Gujarat
With a GSDP exceeding Rs 27.9 lakh crore in 2024–2025, Gujarat's economic growth has been bolstered by robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies, attracting significant investments. The state excels in manufacturing, agriculture, and trade, serving as a hub for textiles, chemicals, and petrochemicals. With major refineries and a strong agricultural sector, including cotton and groundnut farming, Gujarat's ports and industries further strengthen its position as an economic powerhouse.
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's GDP reached Rs 24.99 lakh crore in In 2024–2025. Uttar Pradesh's economy is driven by agriculture, manufacturing, services, and tourism. It leads in sugarcane, wheat, and rice production. Cities like Kanpur and Agra thrive in textiles and leather industries. Noida boosts IT growth, while tourism flourishes with landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.
West Bengal
West Bengal’s economy, driven by manufacturing, services, and agriculture, has a projected GSDP of Rs 18.8 lakh crore. The state is a leading producer of rice, jute, and tea, while Kolkata serves as a key financial and IT hub. Industries like textiles, chemicals, and leather play a vital role, alongside a thriving tourism sector featuring Darjeeling, the Sundarbans, and historical landmarks.
Rajasthan
With a GSDP of Rs 17.8 lakh crore in 2024–2025, Rajasthan's economy thrives on agriculture, tourism, mining, and manufacturing. It is India's top producer of mustard, bajra, and wool, rich in minerals like limestone and marble. Tourism flourishes in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer, while textiles, handicrafts, and cement industries drive growth.
Telangana
With the projected GSDP standing at Rs 16.5 lakh crore in 2024-25. Telangana's economy is driven by IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Hyderabad, a major tech hub, boosts IT and biotechnology industries. The state excels in agriculture, producing rice, cotton, and spices. Pharmaceuticals and industrial corridors fuel growth, while tourism thrives with heritage sites like Charminar and the Ramappa Temple.
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's economy’s primary source is agriculture and the GSDP in 2024–2025 is Rs 15.89 lakh crore. The state's economy is powered by agriculture, manufacturing, services, and fisheries. It is a leading producer of rice, sugarcane, and spices. The state excels in aquaculture, contributing significantly to seafood exports. Industries like textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals thrive, while tourism flourishes with Tirupati, Araku Valley, and historic temples.
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's economy, with a GSDP of Rs 15.22 lakh crore in 2024–2025, is primarily driven by agriculture, mining, and forestry. It leads in wheat, soybean, and pulse production and is rich in coal and diamond reserves. Industries like textiles and automobiles play a vital role, while tourism flourishes with Khajuraho, Sanchi, and its national parks.
