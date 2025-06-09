11 Years Of Modi Government: 11 Key Achievements That Changed India
The Modi government completed 11 years after coming in power in 2014. The BJP has launched numerous initiatives and schemes across various sectors. Here are 11 key initiatives that highlight its focus areas:
4th largest economy
India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy under the Prime Minister Modi Government.
Ram Mandir
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is one of the key achievements of the Modi govt, This temple is a significant and historic Hindu temple currently under construction, with the main sanctum consecrated and opened to the public in January 2024.
Article 370
In August 2019, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370, which allowed J&K to have its own constitution, flag, and control over most internal affairs, except defence, foreign affairs, and communications.
Triple Talaq
Triple Talaq was an instant divorce practice where a Muslim man could divorce his wife by uttering "talaq" three times. India's Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional in 2017, deeming it arbitrary and discriminatory.
Jan Dhan
The Modi government launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on August 28, 2014, as a national mission for financial inclusion.
GST
The Modi government implemented GST in 2017, unifying India's fragmented indirect tax system into "One Nation, One Tax." It simplified compliance, reduced cascading taxes, and boosted transparency and revenue collection, though some complexities in the rate structure persist.
Railways
In the railway sector, many developments took place including the introduction of Vande Bharat to the renovation of many of the old railway stations in a modern way.
Airport
Under the Modi government, India observed a significant boost in airport development under the UDAN scheme, which was launched on 21st October 2016 with an aim to boost air travel affordable for the common citizen.
New Parliament
India's new Parliament was inaugurated in 2023 to boost the seating capacity for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Highways
The Modi government significantly boosted highway development, expanding the national highway network since 2014.
Under Modi government, defence exports have surged to a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25.
