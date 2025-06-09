Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913429https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/11-years-of-modi-government-11-key-achievements-that-changed-india-2913429
NewsPhotos11 Years Of Modi Government: 11 Key Achievements That Changed India
photoDetails

11 Years Of Modi Government: 11 Key Achievements That Changed India

The Modi government completed 11 years after coming in power in 2014. The BJP has launched numerous initiatives and schemes across various sectors. Here are 11 key initiatives that highlight its focus areas:

 

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Follow Us

4th largest economy

1/11
4th largest economy

India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy under the Prime Minister Modi Government.

 

Follow Us

Ram Mandir

2/11

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is one of the key achievements of the Modi govt, This temple is a significant and historic Hindu temple currently under construction, with the main sanctum consecrated and opened to the public in January 2024.

 

Follow Us

Article 370

3/11

In August 2019, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370, which allowed J&K to have its own constitution, flag, and control over most internal affairs, except defence, foreign affairs, and communications. 

 

Follow Us

Triple Talaq

4/11

Triple Talaq was an instant divorce practice where a Muslim man could divorce his wife by uttering "talaq" three times. India's Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional in 2017, deeming it arbitrary and discriminatory. 

 

Follow Us

Jan Dhan

5/11

The Modi government launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on August 28, 2014, as a national mission for financial inclusion. 

Follow Us

GST

6/11

The Modi government implemented GST in 2017, unifying India's fragmented indirect tax system into "One Nation, One Tax." It simplified compliance, reduced cascading taxes, and boosted transparency and revenue collection, though some complexities in the rate structure persist.

 

Follow Us

Railways

7/11

In the railway sector, many developments took place including the introduction of Vande Bharat to the renovation of many of the old railway stations in a modern way.

Follow Us

Airport

8/11

Under the Modi government, India observed a significant boost in airport development under the UDAN scheme, which was launched on 21st October 2016 with an aim to boost air travel affordable for the common citizen.

 

Follow Us

New Parliament

9/11

India's new Parliament was inaugurated in 2023 to boost the seating capacity for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

 

Follow Us

Highways

10/11

The Modi government significantly boosted highway development, expanding the national highway network since 2014.

Follow Us

11/11

Under Modi government, defence exports have surged to a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. 

Follow Us
Modi governmentBJP government
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Despite Reaching IPL 2025 Final: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
camera icon12
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 9- 15: Your Body Is Reacting To Emotional Tides THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
healthy bedtime drinks
6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism
camera icon8
title
Ajay Devgn
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...
camera icon6
title
Elephant
Meet Vatsala, World's Oldest Living Elephant; Survived World Wars, Saw India's Partition; Aged... Lives In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK