India's 3 most scenic last train lines that offer beautiful views at cheapest price | Check Route, Ticket Prices, Timings
Beyond the busy streets of Amritsar lies a lesser-known railway experience. A few short local train routes travel through peaceful Punjabi countryside and head directly towards the India-Pakistan border. These ordinary passenger trains are inexpensive, scenic, and deeply tied to history. Tickets begin at just ₹10, and the tracks themselves once carried trains during the Partition of 1947. Here are three remarkable train journeys that take travelers to the last railway towns before India ends.
Amritsar to Attari: A short ride filled with history
This 25-kilometre journey from Amritsar to Attari takes around 40-45 minutes and costs just ₹10. The train halts at Chheharta and Khasa before reaching Attari, a station close to the international border. Historically, this line connected Amritsar with Lahore before Partition. If the border did not exist, Lahore would be only about 30 minutes further along the same track.
The countryside along the route opens into vast green fields and small villages. Travellers may also spot Border Security Force training grounds near Khasa. Attari station itself is a colonial-era structure with an international platform once used by trains travelling between India and Pakistan. z What to see: The famous Attari–Wagah border ceremony is the main attraction. Nearby places include Sarai Amanat Khan village, Pul Kanjri built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Sham Singh Attari Park with a museum dedicated to the Sikh general.
Train timings: 07:30 am and 06:20 pm (Amritsar to Attari), 08:20 am and 07:15 pm (Attari to Amritsar) (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak: A peaceful countryside journey
The route from Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak stretches about 55 kilometres and takes roughly 1 hour 20 minutes, with tickets priced at ₹15. The train stops at Verka, Majitha, Ramdas, Rattar Chattar and Hardowal before reaching the historic town in Gurdaspur district.
The stations along the route feature charming colonial-era buildings, some decorated with bougainvillaea. Verka station resembles a hill-station bungalow, while Hardowal offers a quiet rural atmosphere. From the windows, travellers can see farms, tractors crossing fields and villagers working across the countryside.
Dera Baba Nanak holds great religious importance as it is associated with the final years of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s life. The town lies across the Ravi River from Kartarpur in Pakistan, home to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.
What to see: The Kartarpur Corridor begins here, allowing Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the shrine in Pakistan without a visa when open. Visitors can also explore Darbar Sahib gurdwara and Sri Chohla Sahib, along with the local bazaar.
Train timings: 04:20 am, 10:30 am, 02:15 pm, 05:50 pm (Amritsar/Verka to Dera Baba Nanak), 06:05 am, 12:15 pm, 04:00 pm, 07:20 pm (Return) (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
Amritsar to Khem Karan: A journey through wartime history
The longest of the three routes travels 77 kilometres from Amritsar to Khem Karan, taking about two hours and costing ₹20. Some services depart from Bhagtanwala station near Amritsar. The train passes through several small halts in the Taran Taran district, offering a close look at rural Punjab.
Khem Karan is historically significant as the site of the Battle of Asal Uttar during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. Indian forces stopped a major Pakistani armoured advance here, leaving abandoned tanks scattered across the fields, an event later remembered as the “Graveyard of Tanks”.
What to see: Two unique shrines lie close to the border fence: Gurdwara Sahib Singh Shaheed and Sheikh Braham Dargah. Visitors must pass through Border Security Force checkpoints to reach them. Photography is restricted, and electronic devices must be deposited before entering the area.
Train timings: 04:40 am, 09:15 am, 01:35 pm, 06:10 pm (Amritsar/Bhagtanwala to Khem Karan), 06:50 am, 11:25 am, 03:35 pm, 08:10 pm (Return) (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
Film locations along the Attari route
The railway stretch between Amritsar and Attari has also appeared in Indian cinema. The tracks featured in Bajrangi Bhaijaan highlight the emotional closeness between India and Pakistan despite the border. Attari station itself was used as a filming location in Veer-Zaara, whose story revolved around love across the two countries. The quiet station and the closed railway line at the frontier continue to evoke that same atmosphere of separation and memory.
Dera Baba Nanak’s modest railway station has also gained attention on screen. The location was recently featured in Gustaakh Ishq, which highlighted the charm of small-town Punjab and its old railway architecture. (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
Winter mornings and changing landscapes
Travelling these routes during winter offers a particularly beautiful experience. December mornings often bring dense fog across the fields around Amritsar and Attari, softening the countryside into shades of grey and green. As the train moves forward, wide farmland, distant villages and open skies create a calm landscape that slowly unfolds outside the window. (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
Visiting shrines near the border fence
The shrines near Khem Karan lie extremely close to the international border and require security checks before entry. Visitors must pass through Border Security Force checkpoints and carry valid identity documents. Electronic devices, including mobile phones and cameras, must be deposited with the BSF before crossing towards the shrine area, and photography is restricted near the fence. (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
Heritage stations that deserve attention
Many railway stations along these routes still retain their colonial architecture. However, some historic buildings have been neglected or demolished, including the old stations at Chheharta and Khasa on the Attari route. The surviving structures, particularly along the Dera Baba Nanak line, remain visually striking and could be restored as heritage attractions. (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
A hidden travel experience in Punjab
These three local train journeys reveal a different side of Punjab, quiet villages, open farmland and stories shaped by history. With tickets costing less than a typical city meal, travellers can experience scenic landscapes, border towns and significant historical sites through simple everyday trains that continue to serve local communities. (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)
Trending Photos