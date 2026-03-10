India's 3 most scenic last train lines that offer beautiful views at cheapest price | Check Route, Ticket Prices, Timings

1 / 8

This 25-kilometre journey from Amritsar to Attari takes around 40-45 minutes and costs just ₹10. The train halts at Chheharta and Khasa before reaching Attari, a station close to the international border. Historically, this line connected Amritsar with Lahore before Partition. If the border did not exist, Lahore would be only about 30 minutes further along the same track.

The countryside along the route opens into vast green fields and small villages. Travellers may also spot Border Security Force training grounds near Khasa. Attari station itself is a colonial-era structure with an international platform once used by trains travelling between India and Pakistan. z What to see: The famous Attari–Wagah border ceremony is the main attraction. Nearby places include Sarai Amanat Khan village, Pul Kanjri built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Sham Singh Attari Park with a museum dedicated to the Sikh general.

Train timings: 07:30 am and 06:20 pm (Amritsar to Attari), 08:20 am and 07:15 pm (Attari to Amritsar) (Photo Credit: Meta/AI)