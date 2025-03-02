Advertisement
35-Year-Old Widow Farmer From Bihar Finds Empowerment through Solar Pumps, Despite Zero Technical Knowledge

Indu Devi, a widow from Bihar, overcame hardship by investing in a solar pump for irrigation, transforming her life. Many women in self-help groups have followed suit, improving their livelihoods. Solar-powered pumps have addressed Bihar's irrigation challenges, providing a cost-effective and reliable solution for farmers.

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Indu Devi, a 35-year-old widow from Suryahi village, Bihar, faced immense hardship after her husband’s death over a land dispute, leaving her with debts and a small plot of land. 

Despite lacking technical knowledge, Indu embraced the idea of solar pumps for irrigation, seeing it as a chance to change her life.

 

Today, Indu is successfully running her own business by supplying water to neighbouring fields using a solar pump. "It's just a switch on and off. But it has given me a way to survive," she said.  (Image: PTI)

 

Indu's story is inspiring, yet not uncommon in the area. Many women, through self-help groups (SHGs), have invested in solar pumps for irrigation, leading to transformative changes in their lives and livelihoods.

Irrigation has long been a challenge in Bihar due to erratic rainfall, extreme summers, climate change, and unreliable electricity. Farmers, particularly women, struggled with expensive and inefficient diesel pumps, leaving them vulnerable to unpredictable weather. 

Mukesh Chandra, team leader at Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, who assisted in installing solar pumps in Muzaffarpur, stated that the introduction of solar-powered irrigation pumps has significantly transformed farming practices, providing a reliable and cost-effective solution for irrigation.

In July 2023, Devki took a loan of 1.5 lakh rupees at 10% interest to install a 5 HP solar pump. She now supplies water to 12 farms at Rs 229 per acre, saving costs compared to diesel pumps. Within months, she covered her expenses and saved money. ( Image: Freepik)

