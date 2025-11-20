Advertisement
NewsPhotos3I-ATLAS Comet New Images: NASA Shares New Stunning Pictures Of Interstellar Comet, Offering A Rare Glimpse Of Cosmic Visitor
photoDetails

3I-ATLAS Comet New Images: NASA Shares New Stunning Pictures Of Interstellar Comet, Offering A Rare Glimpse Of Cosmic Visitor

NASA has released stunning new images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, offering scientists and space enthusiasts a rare glimpse of a visitor from beyond our Solar System. These observations provide a unique opportunity to study material that has traveled billions of kilometers from another star system.

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Interstellar 3I/ATLAS

1/9
Interstellar 3I/ATLAS

NASA’s latest revelation of 3I/ATLAS marks a thrilling milestone in space exploration. As the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our Solar System, this comet offers scientists a rare glimpse of material from another star system, traveling billions of kilometres before reaching us.

Its discovery has captured global attention, not just for its unusual trajectory, but for the wealth of knowledge it could reveal about the building blocks of the universe.

Introduction to 3I/ATLAS

2/9
Introduction to 3I/ATLAS

NASA has released highly-anticipated images of 3I/ATLAS, the third confirmed interstellar object to enter our Solar System, following ‘Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019).

Its unusual path sparked online speculation about “alien technology,” drawing global attention to NASA for official observations.

NASA’s Observational Efforts

3/9
NASA’s Observational Efforts

To study the comet, NASA directed almost every capable spacecraft in the inner Solar System to observe 3I/ATLAS.

However, public release of the images was delayed due to a six-week US government shutdown.

Since its discovery on July 1, 12 NASA assets have captured and processed its images, with more opportunities for observation still ahead.

Why 3I/ATLAS is Special

4/9
Why 3I/ATLAS is Special

3I/ATLAS provides a rare chance to study material from another star system, offering insights into matter that has traveled billions of kilometres.

Scientists describe this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for research.

Observations from Mars

5/9
Observations from Mars

The closest views of the comet came from spacecraft near Mars:

Perseverance Rover’s Mastcam-Z: Oct 4

MAVEN Orbiter (UV imaging): Oct 9

HiRISE on Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter: Oct 2, ~19 million miles from Mars

These observations allowed scientists to track the comet with remarkable detail.

Observations from the Sun

6/9
Observations from the Sun

The comet was also captured by solar probes:

STEREO: Sept 11 – Oct 2

SOHO: Oct 15 – 26

STEREO-A, SOHO, PUNCH: Sept 28 – Oct 10, at ~231–235 million miles from Earth

These observations tracked its motion and behavior as it moved through the inner Solar System.

Observations from Deep-Space Probes

7/9
Observations from Deep-Space Probes

Deep-space missions added further insights:

Lucy’s L’LORRI imager: Sept 16

Psyche spacecraft’s multispectral camera: Sept 8–9, at 33–240 million miles

The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to study the comet in December, promising the most detailed composition data to date.

Comet’s Features and Close Approach

8/9
Comet’s Features and Close Approach

Speed: 30,000 mph, faster than any known Solar System comet

Composition: Carbon dioxide, water ice, and a strong nickel signal similar to 2I/Borisov

Size: Estimated hundreds of meters to a few kilometers, obscured by dust

Notable events: Brightened near perihelion on Oct 29 with a faint tail

Closest approach to Earth: Dec 19, 170 million miles, almost twice the Earth-Sun distance

9/9

As 3I/ATLAS continues its journey through the Solar System, scientists and space enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the insights it will provide. From close-up observations by rovers and orbiters to upcoming studies by the James Webb Space Telescope, this comet represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to understand interstellar matter. Its fleeting visit reminds us of the vastness of space and the incredible discoveries that lie beyond our own star system. (Image Credit: NASA)

3I/ATLASinterstellar cometNASA Comet Imagescosmic visitorspace exploration 2025astronomy newsdeep space cometcomet from another star systemNASA latest imagesInterstellar object
