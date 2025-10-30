3I-ATLAS Interstellar Comet Approaches The Sun: Elon Musk Issues Warning, NASA Silent

3 / 8

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has added a dramatic twist to the 3I/ATLAS story. After noticing what he described as an “abnormal silence” from NASA and other space agencies, Musk publicly commented on the comet’s strange behavior.

He stated:

“3I/ATLAS is definitely not an ordinary comet.”

According to Musk, several anomalies have been observed, including an inverted jet stream, abnormal acceleration, and a rapidly expanding tail — all of which, he claims, suggest that there may be more to this object than meets the eye.

Musk also questioned the lack of transparency from official space authorities, saying:

“If it were just a comet, the high-resolution images would have already been released.”

His statement came after weeks of limited updates from space agencies, sparking widespread speculation online. Musk’s warning has fueled debates among astronomers, space enthusiasts, and UFO theorists alike, with some interpreting his comments as a call for greater openness in space research.

While NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have not officially responded to Musk’s remarks, they continue to closely monitor 3I/ATLAS through spacecraft positioned across the solar system.