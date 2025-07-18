Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933146https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/5-best-countries-where-indians-can-travel-without-a-visa-number-1-is-the-dream-destination-of-many-celebs-and-honeymooners-2933146
NewsPhotos5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa - Number 1 Is The Dream Destination Of Many Celebs And Honeymooners!
photoDetails

5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa - Number 1 Is The Dream Destination Of Many Celebs And Honeymooners!

5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa: Check out the 5 best countries where you can enjoy with family and friends. 

 

Updated:Jul 18, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa

1/6
5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa

5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa: Are you planning your next foreign vacation? Well, then this listicle is for you. Indian citizens can travel to many countries without requiring a visa. Some popular visa-free destinations include Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, Mauritius, among others. Check out the 5 best countries where you can enjoy with family and friends. 

Note: You should always verify the latest visa requirements on official government sites before planning your trip, as policies can change. 

(Pic Courtesy: Freepik for representational use only)

Follow Us

Maldives:

2/6
Maldives:

Indian citizens can enter the Maldives visa-free for up to 90 days, but a valid passport is required. The honeymooners delight and dream destination. We have seen breathtaking visuals of the island place shared by many celebs who rush to get some 'me-time'. Some must-visit places include Male Atoll for city life, Sun Island, Banana Reef and Artificial Beach for watersports or just unwind at your resort and enjoy the beauty of the island.

Follow Us

Thailand:

3/6
Thailand:

While a passport is generally required for international travel, Indian citizens can enter Thailand without a visa for a stay of up to 30 days. Another best option for honeymooners is Thailand where some must-visit places include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Koh Samui, and Krabi. 

Follow Us

Nepal:

4/6
Nepal:

Indian citizens can travel to Nepal without a passport, using a voter ID card or other valid government-issued ID as proof of citizenship. Must-visit places in Nepal include Kathmandu, Pokhara and Lumbini - the birth place of Gautam Buddha. 

Follow Us

Mauritius:

5/6
Mauritius:

Indian citizens can enter Mauritius visa-free for a stay of up to 90 days with a valid passport. Must-visit places include Ile aux Cerfs, Black River Gorges National Park, Chamarel Seven Coloured Earth Geopark, and the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden. 

Follow Us

Bhutan:

6/6
Bhutan:

Similar to Nepal, Bhutan also allows Indian citizens to enter without a passport, using a voter ID card or other valid government-issued ID. Must-visit places in Bhutan include Paro Valley, Thimpu and Punakha among other best sight-seeing options.

Follow Us
Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa5 Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A VisaCountries Where Indians Can Travel Without A VisaIndia newsworld newsTravel newsTravel tipsTravel advisorytravel advisory for Indiansvisa free countries
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bedtime Drinks
7 Bedtime Drinks For Better Digestion
camera icon7
title
defence news
China, Pakistan's New Fear: How India's Gandiva Could Change South Asian Skies; Eliminate J-20, PL-15 Threats
camera icon7
title
Bollywood movies
From Saiyaara To Aashiqui: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Musical Dramas
camera icon14
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who Truly Rules The World? Net Worth, Fan Following, Social Media Popularity & More Compared
camera icon7
title
talkative people career options
Too Talkative In School? 6 Career Options For Chatty People
NEWS ON ONE CLICK