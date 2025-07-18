5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa - Number 1 Is The Dream Destination Of Many Celebs And Honeymooners!
5 Best Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Visa: Are you planning your next foreign vacation? Well, then this listicle is for you. Indian citizens can travel to many countries without requiring a visa. Some popular visa-free destinations include Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, Mauritius, among others. Check out the 5 best countries where you can enjoy with family and friends.
Note: You should always verify the latest visa requirements on official government sites before planning your trip, as policies can change.
Maldives:
Indian citizens can enter the Maldives visa-free for up to 90 days, but a valid passport is required. The honeymooners delight and dream destination. We have seen breathtaking visuals of the island place shared by many celebs who rush to get some 'me-time'. Some must-visit places include Male Atoll for city life, Sun Island, Banana Reef and Artificial Beach for watersports or just unwind at your resort and enjoy the beauty of the island.
Thailand:
While a passport is generally required for international travel, Indian citizens can enter Thailand without a visa for a stay of up to 30 days. Another best option for honeymooners is Thailand where some must-visit places include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Koh Samui, and Krabi.
Nepal:
Indian citizens can travel to Nepal without a passport, using a voter ID card or other valid government-issued ID as proof of citizenship. Must-visit places in Nepal include Kathmandu, Pokhara and Lumbini - the birth place of Gautam Buddha.
Mauritius:
Indian citizens can enter Mauritius visa-free for a stay of up to 90 days with a valid passport. Must-visit places include Ile aux Cerfs, Black River Gorges National Park, Chamarel Seven Coloured Earth Geopark, and the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.
Bhutan:
Similar to Nepal, Bhutan also allows Indian citizens to enter without a passport, using a voter ID card or other valid government-issued ID. Must-visit places in Bhutan include Paro Valley, Thimpu and Punakha among other best sight-seeing options.
