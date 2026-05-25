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NewsPhotos5 hill destinations within 3-hour drive from Delhi to beat summer heat
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5 hill destinations within 3-hour drive from Delhi to beat summer heat

As the heatwave intensifies in Delhi, these nearby hill stations offer a quick and refreshing escape within just 2–3 hours. From peaceful valleys to scenic hills, they are perfect for a short break from the rising temperatures.

Updated:May 25, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
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Hill Destinations

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Hill Destinations

Living in a busy city like Delhi can get exhausting, and sometimes all you need is a quick escape into the hills. The good news? You don’t always need long vacations. There are several beautiful hill destinations just 2–3 hours away from Delhi that offer fresh air, greenery, and a peaceful vibe perfect for a short trip or weekend getaway.

 

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Morni Hills (Panchkula)

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Morni Hills (Panchkula)

Located near the Haryana–Himachal border, Morni Hills is the closest hill station to Delhi-NCR. You can reach here in about 3 hours via NH-44.

Top Highlights: Tikkar Taal lakes, boating, Morni Fort trek

Vibe: Quiet, green, and crowd-free

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Puruwala Valley & Paonta Sahib Foothills

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Puruwala Valley & Paonta Sahib Foothills

Situated between Uttarakhand and Himachal, the Paonta Sahib foothills offer a peaceful escape along the Yamuna River, reachable in around 3 hours.

Top Highlights: Riverside camping, forest trails, sunset views

Vibe: Calm, spiritual, and refreshing

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Dehradun Foothills (Malsi & Guchhupani)

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Dehradun Foothills (Malsi & Guchhupani)

Dehradun foothills are now just 2.5–3 hours away. It’s perfect if you want a mix of nature and city vibe.

Top Highlights: Robber’s Cave, Sahastradhara, forest cafes

Vibe: Trendy, lively, and refreshing

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Timber Trail & Parwanoo Heights

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Timber Trail & Parwanoo Heights

Located at the entry of Himachal Pradesh, Parwanoo is famous for its dramatic hill views and quick accessibility.

Top Highlights: Timber Trail cable car, Pinjore Gardens

Vibe: Thrilling and perfect for families

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Kotdwar (Gateway to Lansdowne)

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Kotdwar (Gateway to Lansdowne)

Kotdwar is the entry point to Lansdowne and offers a scenic drive with rivers and forests within just over 3 hours.

Top Highlights: Sidhbali Temple, Khoh River views, forest drives

Vibe: Natural, untouched, and peaceful

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You don’t need a long holiday to enjoy the mountains. These nearby hill destinations offer the perfect mix of nature, peace, and adventure all within a short drive from Delhi. Whether you want a quiet retreat or a quick fun trip, these spots are ideal for refreshing your mind without taking too much time off.

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