NewsPhotos5 most scenic Vande Bharat routes for leisure train travel
5 most scenic Vande Bharat routes for leisure train travel

Scenic Vande Bharat Train Routes: The Indian Railways' Vande Bharat trains have emerged as a go to options for luxury short-distance travel, and with the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper, the long-distance travel is also transforming. With 164 Vande Bharat trains in service, train travel has been transformed in India. There are many Vande Bharat trains that offer scenic journey en-route to their destinations. Here are five of them for you to explore: 

Updated:Feb 19, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
1. Mumbai – Goa Vande Bharat

1. Mumbai – Goa Vande Bharat

This route is special due to Konkan Railway magic. The lush green views & waterfalls (especially in monsoon), dozens of bridges and water bodies add a soothing calm to your journey.

2. Delhi – Dehradun Vande Bharat

2. Delhi – Dehradun Vande Bharat

Dehradun is often called the Gateway to the Himalayas. The Shivalik hills, forest stretches near Haridwar and misty mountain approach into Dehradun add perfect if you love mountain landscapes.  (Representative image)

3. Chennai – Mysuru Vande Bharat

3. Chennai – Mysuru Vande Bharat

The Vande Bharat gives passengers countryside charm. The coconut groves, rocky hills, lush farmlands and traditional temple towns en route aid to the calm, green and culturally rich journey. (Representative image)

4. Mumbai – Kolhapur Vande Bharat

4. Mumbai – Kolhapur Vande Bharat

The Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Kolhapur winds through the lush Western Ghats, misty hill tunnels, and rolling green valleys — a monsoon journey that feels straight out of a postcard.

5. Katra – Delhi Vande Bharat

5. Katra – Delhi Vande Bharat

Himalayan foothills, river bridges and changing landscapes from mountains to the North Indian plains, clubbed with the great blend of devotion, dramatic terrain and Kashmir’s beauty, make your journey heavenly.

6. Katra-Sri Nagar Vande Bharat

6. Katra-Sri Nagar Vande Bharat

The Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Srinagar glides through tunnels, snow-capped Himalayan peaks, and dramatic valleys, making it one of India’s most breathtaking rail journeys.

800 VB Trains by 2030

800 VB Trains by 2030

Indian Railways is aggressively expanding its Vande Bharat fleet. It has planned to operate around 800 indigenous trainsets by 2030 and nearly 4,500 by 2047 to modernize passenger rail travel experience. 

