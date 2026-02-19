5 most scenic Vande Bharat routes for leisure train travel
Scenic Vande Bharat Train Routes: The Indian Railways' Vande Bharat trains have emerged as a go to options for luxury short-distance travel, and with the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper, the long-distance travel is also transforming. With 164 Vande Bharat trains in service, train travel has been transformed in India. There are many Vande Bharat trains that offer scenic journey en-route to their destinations. Here are five of them for you to explore:
1. Mumbai – Goa Vande Bharat
This route is special due to Konkan Railway magic. The lush green views & waterfalls (especially in monsoon), dozens of bridges and water bodies add a soothing calm to your journey.
2. Delhi – Dehradun Vande Bharat
Dehradun is often called the Gateway to the Himalayas. The Shivalik hills, forest stretches near Haridwar and misty mountain approach into Dehradun add perfect if you love mountain landscapes. (Representative image)
3. Chennai – Mysuru Vande Bharat
The Vande Bharat gives passengers countryside charm. The coconut groves, rocky hills, lush farmlands and traditional temple towns en route aid to the calm, green and culturally rich journey. (Representative image)
4. Mumbai – Kolhapur Vande Bharat
The Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Kolhapur winds through the lush Western Ghats, misty hill tunnels, and rolling green valleys — a monsoon journey that feels straight out of a postcard.
5. Katra – Delhi Vande Bharat
Himalayan foothills, river bridges and changing landscapes from mountains to the North Indian plains, clubbed with the great blend of devotion, dramatic terrain and Kashmir’s beauty, make your journey heavenly.
6. Katra-Sri Nagar Vande Bharat
The Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Srinagar glides through tunnels, snow-capped Himalayan peaks, and dramatic valleys, making it one of India’s most breathtaking rail journeys.
800 VB Trains by 2030
Indian Railways is aggressively expanding its Vande Bharat fleet. It has planned to operate around 800 indigenous trainsets by 2030 and nearly 4,500 by 2047 to modernize passenger rail travel experience.
