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NewsPhotos5 things to keep in mind if you ever get stuck in lift; 4th one is often ignored
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5 things to keep in mind if you ever get stuck in lift; 4th one is often ignored

Getting stuck in a lift can be frightening, but staying calm in this situation can make a big difference. Take slow breaths and avoid panic. Use the emergency button or alarm to alert help, and call someone if possible. Do not try to force the doors open, as it can be risky. Stay patient, save your phone battery, and wait for trained professionals to assist you safely. Here are a few things you can keep in mind: 

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Stay calm and don’t panic

1/5
Stay calm and don’t panic

Getting stuck in a lift can feel scary, but staying calm is the most important step. Panicking can make the situation worse. Take slow breaths, stay composed, and think clearly before taking any action.

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Use emergency button or alarm

2/5
lift fire

Most lifts have an emergency button or alarm system. Press it to alert building staff or security. This is the quickest way to inform someone about your situation and get help without delay.

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Call for help using your phone

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lift fire

If you have a mobile phone, call building management, security, or a trusted contact. Share your exact location and situation clearly so rescuers can respond quickly and efficiently.

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Avoid forcing the doors open

4/5
lift fire

Do not try to open lift doors forcefully or climb out. This can be dangerous, especially if the lift starts moving suddenly. Wait for trained professionals to handle the situation safely.

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Conserve energy and stay patient

5/5
lift fire

Sit or stand comfortably and avoid unnecessary movement. Save your phone battery and stay patient. Most lift issues are resolved quickly, and help usually arrives within a short time. (Images credit: freepik)

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