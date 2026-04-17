5 things to keep in mind if you ever get stuck in lift; 4th one is often ignored

photoDetails

english

3038298

Getting stuck in a lift can be frightening, but staying calm in this situation can make a big difference. Take slow breaths and avoid panic. Use the emergency button or alarm to alert help, and call someone if possible. Do not try to force the doors open, as it can be risky. Stay patient, save your phone battery, and wait for trained professionals to assist you safely. Here are a few things you can keep in mind: