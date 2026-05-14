50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake; earthly twin of Mars

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Today, Lonar Lake sits as a quiet, emerald eye in the heart of Maharashtra. Looking down from the rim, you aren't just looking at water; you’re looking at a geological "time capsule." Because it was formed in hard basaltic rock, the same stuff that covers the surface of Mars, giving it the name ‘earthly twin of Mars.’ It is one of the only places on our planet where NASA scientists can study what the Red Planet might have looked like when it still held water. It is, quite literally, a piece of Mars tucked away in our own backyard. (Image: ChatGPT)