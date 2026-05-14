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NewsPhotos50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake; earthly twin of Mars
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50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake; earthly twin of Mars

50,000 years ago, the sky literally fell when a massive meteorite, weighing two million tons and traveling faster than a bullet, slammed into the basaltic crust of the Deccan Plateau, giving birth to a cosmic cradle, a place where the heavens decided to leave a permanent mark on India’s soil.
Updated:May 14, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
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World's only high-velocity impact craters formed in basaltic rock, created 50,000 years ago

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World's only high-velocity impact craters formed in basaltic rock, created 50,000 years ago

Today, Lonar Lake sits as a quiet, emerald eye in the heart of Maharashtra. Looking down from the rim, you aren't just looking at water; you’re looking at a geological "time capsule." Because it was formed in hard basaltic rock, the same stuff that covers the surface of Mars, giving it the name ‘earthly twin of Mars.’ It is one of the only places on our planet where NASA scientists can study what the Red Planet might have looked like when it still held water. It is, quite literally, a piece of Mars tucked away in our own backyard. (Image: ChatGPT)  

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Defying rules of nature, Lonar feels prehistoric

The air gets heavy, the temperature drops, and the modern world above simply vanishes. The walls are steep and draped in a jungle so thick it feels prehistoric. Down here, the rules of nature shift. You’ll find two distinct rings of water that refuse to mix, one alkaline and one saline, creating a chemical mystery that has baffled researchers for decades. It is a dual-natured world, both salty and sweet, ancient and alive. (Image: ChatGPT)  

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From emerald green to powder pink glow, Lonar is a living, breathing creature.

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The lake is also a master of disguise. In 2020, the world watched in awe as the water turned a surreal, glowing pink overnight. It wasn’t a miracle or a disaster, but a biological celebration. Rare microbes called Haloarchaea, triggered by a spike in salinity, released pigments that transformed the emerald pool into a rose-colored wonder. It was a reminder that Lonar is not a stagnant relic of the past, but a living, breathing organism that still has the power to surprise us. (Image: ChatGPT)  

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Place for Ghost Temples like Hemadpanti ruins

Scattered along the shoreline are the "Ghost Temples", ancient Hemadpanti ruins from the 12th century that are slowly being reclaimed by the silt and the roots. There is a profound stillness here. These stone structures have stood for nearly a thousand years, yet in the grand timeline of the crater, they are just a recent heartbeat. They remind us that while empires rise and fall, the crater remains. (Image: ChatGPT)  

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Giving sight of prehistoric world, Lonar stands apart

Even the rocks under your feet tell a story of violence turned into beauty. If you look closely at the soil, you might find "maskelynite", glass formed by the sheer heat of the impact, or magnetic fragments that send compass needles spinning in confused circles, a spiritual place for space enthusiasts. Every pebble is a souvenir from the stars. It is a place where you can touch the exact moment the prehistoric Earth was forever changed. (Image: ChatGPT)  

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Sun set at Lonar Lake

When the sun sets over the rim, it casts long shadows across the water, and you realize that Lonar is more than just a tourist spot or a scientific anomaly. It’s a humbling perspective on time. For 50,000 years, this crater has watched the Ice Age end, civilizations bloom, and the stars shift. It feels like standing at the intersection of Earth and Space, a reminder that we are all living on a planet that is constantly being shaped by the cosmos. (Image: ChatGPT)  

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Lonar lakeMars earthly twincrater lakeMaharashtra Tourism
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