5th gen vs 4.5 gen fighter jets: Which is more powerful, what’s the difference?
Modern air combat and warfare is increasingly defined by technology, and the debate between 4.5-generation and 5th-generation fighter jets has become central to military strategy. While India has Rafale fighter jets which is often categorised as 4.5-gen jet, the Indian government is working to build its indigenous 5th-gen fighter jets. Moreover, Russia has also offered India its 5th-gen fighter jet Su-57. While the 4.5-gen and 5th-gen fighter jets are highly capable, they differ significantly. Check key details about both:
What are 4.5-generation fighter jets?
4.5-generation fighters are essentially advanced upgrades of 4th-generation aircraft, enhanced with select next-gen technologies.
Features of 4.5-gen fighter jets
Examples of 4.5-gen fighter jets
The examples of 4.5-gen fighter jets include: Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Sukhoi Su-30/35.
What are 5th-generation fighter jets?
5th-generation fighters represent were built from the ground up with advanced warfare in focus.
Features of 5th-gen fighter jets
Key features of 5th-generation fighter jets include: Very low radar visibility, sensor fusion, and better situational awareness.
Examples of 5th-gen fighter jets
Some examples of 5th-gen fighter jets are: F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57.
Which is more powerful?
On paper, 5th-generation fighter jets are clearly more powerful. However, the 4.5 gen jets still matter. Despite the advantages of 5th-gen fighters, 4.5-generation jets still seems to remain highly relevant.
Photos Credit
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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