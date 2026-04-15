5th gen vs 4.5 gen fighter jets: Which is more powerful, what’s the difference?

photoDetails

english

3037857

Modern air combat and warfare is increasingly defined by technology, and the debate between 4.5-generation and 5th-generation fighter jets has become central to military strategy. While India has Rafale fighter jets which is often categorised as 4.5-gen jet, the Indian government is working to build its indigenous 5th-gen fighter jets. Moreover, Russia has also offered India its 5th-gen fighter jet Su-57. While the 4.5-gen and 5th-gen fighter jets are highly capable, they differ significantly. Check key details about both: