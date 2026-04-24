6 affordable foreign-like wedding destinations in India: Experience Switzerland, Greece, like luxury
Affordable Foreign-Like Wedding Destinations in India: Not everyone dreams of a wedding abroad; some simply dream of the feeling. The cobblestones of a French street, the glittering waters of a Greek island, the mist-rolling hills of a Scottish countryside. The good news is that India, vast and gloriously varied as it is, has quietly been offering all of that and more, at a fraction of the cost of flying halfway around the world. Here are six destinations that deliver that foreign-wedding fantasy without the international airfare.
1. Goa: Tropical Vibes, Beachside Bliss
There is a reason Goa remains the first name on most wedding planners' lips. Equal parts holiday and celebration, it delivers a mood that is hard to replicate anywhere else. South Goa caters to those with an eye for luxury, offering resort buyouts with a distinctly tropical, international feel. North Goa, meanwhile, keeps things lively and considerably lighter on the pocket, with its festive, sun-soaked atmosphere channelling the spirit of a destination wedding in Southeast Asia or the Caribbean.
2. Pondicherry: The French Quarter's European Elegance
Step into Pondicherry's French Quarter and the transition is almost disorienting, in the best possible way. Cobblestone streets, mustard-yellow colonial buildings, quiet beaches, and unhurried cafes create an atmosphere that is unmistakably European. For couples seeking something intimate and refined rather than grand and overwhelming, this little coastal town on the Tamil Nadu border offers a genuinely elegant alternative to flying to the south of France.
3. Rishikesh: Riverside Serenity With Greek Soul
Sitting quietly on the banks of the Ganges, framed by the lower Himalayas, Rishikesh carries a serenity that few places in India can match. Couples drawn to the open-air, bohemian aesthetic of a Greek island wedding, all natural light, flowing fabrics, and mountain backdrops, will find something deeply kindred here. It is spiritual without being heavy, scenic without being showy, and increasingly popular with those who want their wedding to feel like a breath of fresh air.
4. Coorg, Karnataka: Scotland's Misty Twin
There is a reason Coorg has long been nicknamed the Scotland of India. The hills here are perpetually draped in mist, the coffee estates stretch endlessly in every direction, and the cool air carries the kind of stillness that makes a wedding feel genuinely unhurried. For couples dreaming of a romantic European countryside setting, rolling greens, forest paths, and a chill in the air, Coorg delivers it all without requiring a visa or a long-haul flight.
5. Neemrana Fort-Palace, Rajasthan: A Fairytale Without Flight
Neemrana is the sort of place that makes guests forget they are still in India. Perched dramatically on a hillside in Rajasthan, this 15th-century fort-palace offers sweeping courtyards, layered terraces, and a grandeur that rivals the finest European castle weddings, at a price point that is considerably more forgiving. It has long been the go-to for couples chasing that fairy-tale aesthetic without the fairy-tale budget.
6. Andaman & Nicobar Islands: The Maldives At Home
For those who want turquoise waters and white sand beneath their feet on their wedding day, the Andaman Islands are as close to the Maldives as India gets. The waters here are crystal clear, the beaches are unhurried and unspoilt, and the setting lends itself beautifully to small, intimate ceremonies. Without the international airfare or the resort pricing of the actual Maldives, it is perhaps the most quietly spectacular option on this list.
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