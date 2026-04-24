6 affordable foreign-like wedding destinations in India: Experience Switzerland, Greece, like luxury

photoDetails

english

3040562

Affordable Foreign-Like Wedding Destinations in India: Not everyone dreams of a wedding abroad; some simply dream of the feeling. The cobblestones of a French street, the glittering waters of a Greek island, the mist-rolling hills of a Scottish countryside. The good news is that India, vast and gloriously varied as it is, has quietly been offering all of that and more, at a fraction of the cost of flying halfway around the world. Here are six destinations that deliver that foreign-wedding fantasy without the international airfare.