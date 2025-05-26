6 Books You Should Read If You Are A Classics Lover - From Metamorphosis To Time Machine
Old stories are kept alive in classic literature, inviting readers to revisit them as many times as they want. Check out seven books every classic literature enthusiast should read:
Metamorphosis
Franz Kafka's 'Metamorphosis' shows the transformation of a man into an insect and how his family deals with it. The book explores themes of isolation and new identity.
Jane Eyre
'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Brontë is a story of a woman who seeks love, independence, and a sense of belonging.
To Kill A Mockingbird
Harper Lee's 'To Kill A Mockingbird' is the story of a young girl with adventures sprinkled in.
Wuthering Heights
'Wuthering Heights' by Emily Brontë is a story about love and anger, and is set in the windy countryside.
Time Machine
HG Wells' 'The Time Machine' is an adventure tale where a scientist travels to the future, discovering new worlds and exploring the consequences of his travel.
Diary Of A Young Girl
'The Diary of a Young Girl' by Anne Frank is a saga of a Jewish girl’s life while hiding from the Nazis.
