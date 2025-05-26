Advertisement
NewsPhotos6 Books You Should Read If You Are A Classics Lover - From Metamorphosis To Time Machine
6 Books You Should Read If You Are A Classics Lover - From Metamorphosis To Time Machine

Old stories are kept alive in classic literature, inviting readers to revisit them as many times as they want. Check out seven books every classic literature enthusiast should read:

 

Updated:May 26, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Metamorphosis

Metamorphosis

Franz Kafka's 'Metamorphosis' shows the transformation of a man into an insect and how his family deals with it. The book explores themes of isolation and new identity. 

Jane Eyre

Jane Eyre

'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Brontë is a story of a woman who seeks love, independence, and a sense of belonging.

To Kill A Mockingbird

To Kill A Mockingbird

Harper Lee's 'To Kill A Mockingbird' is the story of a young girl with adventures sprinkled in. 

Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights

'Wuthering Heights' by Emily Brontë is a story about love and anger, and is set in the windy countryside.

Time Machine

Time Machine

HG Wells' 'The Time Machine' is an adventure tale where a scientist travels to the future, discovering new worlds and exploring the consequences of his travel.

Diary Of A Young Girl

Diary Of A Young Girl

'The Diary of a Young Girl' by Anne Frank is a saga of a Jewish girl’s life while hiding from the Nazis.

Credits

Credits

(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)

