Foreign Travel: Worried About India’s Tensed Ties With These Nations? Check Out 6 Alternatives
Top Enemy Countries Of India: Planning an international trip? As exciting as travel sounds, it's important to be aware of countries where political tensions or diplomatic issues can affect your safety and experience. Some nations have strained relations with India, making them less ideal for Indian tourists. In the wake of recent geopolitical developments that have significantly shifted Indian traveler sentiment, there has been a sharp 42 percent decline in visa applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan, a report said on Tuesday. It is important to note that Azerbaijan is the third country, after Pakistan and Turkey, to raise the Kashmir issue. Here's a list of six such countries Indians should currently avoid—and for each, this gallery suggests a safer, friendlier alternative destination worth exploring.
Boycott Countries Supporting Terrorism
Indian people have launched a follow-up campaign to boycott countries supporting terrorism, following India's call to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan after the Indian Armed Forces carried out an offensive strike against terrorism under Operation Sindoor.
Moreover, Indian fashion shoppers will no longer find clothes from popular Turkish brands on Myntra and Ajio. Adding further Many prominent Indian universities, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, have suspended their academic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey, citing national security concerns.
Bangladesh
Although India and Bangladesh share similar culture, political issues and occasional border problems make it less attractive for Indian tourists. Some safety concerns and growing anti-India feelings also make travelers think twice before visiting.
Alternative: Try Sri Lanka instead. It offers beautiful beaches, rich history, and friendly people with strong ties to India.
Pakistan
India and Pakistan have a tense relationship because of political issues, cross-border terrorism, and weak diplomatic ties. It’s difficult for Indians to get visas, and there are major safety concerns, making Pakistan a risky place to visit.
Alternative: Choose Nepal, a calm and friendly neighbor with beautiful mountains, spiritual places, and strong cultural ties with India.
China
India and China often face border tensions, and strict monitoring makes travel uncomfortable. Getting a visa is not easy, and the lack of cultural connection also makes many Indians avoid visiting China.
Alternative: Visit Japan, a modern country with amazing technology, deep history, and a respectful, tourist-friendly environment that welcomes Indian travelers.
Turkey
Turkey openly supports Pakistan in global matters, which has increased political tensions with India. Because of this, Indian travelers might feel unwelcome or uncomfortable while visiting Turkey.
Alternative: Consider Greece, a beautiful Mediterranean country known for its ancient history, stunning islands, and a warm, welcoming environment for Indian tourists.
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has close political ties with Pakistan, and there have been cases where Indian travelers faced visa issues or unfriendly treatment. This makes it a less suitable destination for Indians.
Alternative: Visit Georgia, a nearby country known for its friendly locals, beautiful old towns, scenic mountains, and rich cultural experiences.
Maldives
The recent political issues and some negative comments by Maldivian leaders have hurt the relationship between India and Maldives. Many Indian tourists feel unwelcome and some have even stopped visiting.
Alternative: Choose Mauritius, a beautiful island in the Indian Ocean with lovely beaches, Indian cultural connections, and strong friendly ties with India. (Image Credit: Wiki)
