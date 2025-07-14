Advertisement
6 Puzzles That'll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock
6 Puzzles That'll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock

Do you love solving puzzles? Then this is for you. below are some of the most interesting and mind-boggling puzzles of all time. 

The answers are all waiting on the last slide.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Puzzle 1

Puzzle 1

A man is looking at a picture, and he is asked who he is looking at. 

The man says, “Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man’s father is my father’s son.” Who was in the photograph?

Puzzle 2

Puzzle 2

A mother and father (parents) have six sons including you, and each son has one sister. 

How many people are in the family?

Puzzle 3

Puzzle 3

Why does the letter "F" like death?

Puzzle 4

Puzzle 4

What is unique about this number- 8,549,176,320

Puzzle 5

Puzzle 5

Guess Who? 

"I am the beginning of sorrow and the end of sickness. You cannot express happiness without me, yet I am in the midst of crosses. I am always in risk yet never in danger. You may find me in the sun, but I am never out of darkness, who am I?"

Puzzle 6

Puzzle 6

What is special about the word: polish?

Credits

Credits

Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik

Answers

Answers

Q1- His son.

Q2- Nine, Parents (mother and father), six sons and one daughter.

Q3- Without it, life is a lie; or with it a lie is life.

Q4- Each number (0-9) is in alphabetical order.

Q5- The alphabet "S".

Q6- Answer: It is pronounced differently when the first letter is capitalised.

