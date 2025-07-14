6 Puzzles That’ll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock
Do you love solving puzzles? Then this is for you. below are some of the most interesting and mind-boggling puzzles of all time.
The answers are all waiting on the last slide.
Puzzle 1
A man is looking at a picture, and he is asked who he is looking at.
The man says, “Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man’s father is my father’s son.” Who was in the photograph?
Puzzle 2
A mother and father (parents) have six sons including you, and each son has one sister.
How many people are in the family?
Puzzle 3
Why does the letter "F" like death?
Puzzle 4
What is unique about this number- 8,549,176,320
Puzzle 5
Guess Who?
"I am the beginning of sorrow and the end of sickness. You cannot express happiness without me, yet I am in the midst of crosses. I am always in risk yet never in danger. You may find me in the sun, but I am never out of darkness, who am I?"
Puzzle 6
What is special about the word: polish?
Answers
Q1- His son.
Q2- Nine, Parents (mother and father), six sons and one daughter.
Q3- Without it, life is a lie; or with it a lie is life.
Q4- Each number (0-9) is in alphabetical order.
Q5- The alphabet "S".
Q6- Answer: It is pronounced differently when the first letter is capitalised.
