6 Self-Help Books That Deserve A Spot On Your List – CHECK

Self-help books could offer tools for personal growth, guiding the readers toward clarity, confidence, and change through a meaningful journey. Check 6 self-help books that deserve a spot on your list:
Who Will Cry When You Die?
'Who Will Cry When You Die' by Robin Sharma offers life lessons, wisdom, and pieces of advice that could help the reader live a more purposeful life.
The 5 AM Club
Penned by Robin Sharma, 'The 5 AM Club' tells a story about how getting up early and inculcating healthy habits could have a positive impact on the readers' lives.
Ikigai
'Ikigai' explores the Japanese secret to not just a long but a more meaningful life.
Atomic Habits
The book 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear explores how small yet consistent habits and changes could lead to desired results.
Rich Dad, Poor Dad
Robert Kiyosaki's 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' could be categorised as self-help and it challenges conventional views on money and is popular amongst youngsters.
Who Moved My Cheese?
'Who Moved My Cheese?' by Spencer Johnson is a simple yet powerful book about accepting the changes in life and facing the challenges head-on.
