6 Self-Help Books That Deserve A Spot On Your List – CHECK

Self-help books could offer tools for personal growth, guiding the readers toward clarity, confidence, and change through a meaningful journey. Check 6 self-help books that deserve a spot on your list: 

Updated:May 24, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
Who Will Cry When You Die?

1/7
Who Will Cry When You Die?

'Who Will Cry When You Die' by Robin Sharma offers life lessons, wisdom, and pieces of advice that could help the reader live a more purposeful life.

The 5 AM Club

2/7
The 5 AM Club

Penned by Robin Sharma, 'The 5 AM Club' tells a story about how getting up early and inculcating healthy habits could have a positive impact on the readers' lives. 

Ikigai

3/7
Ikigai

'Ikigai' explores the Japanese secret to not just a long but a more meaningful life. 

Atomic Habits

4/7
Atomic Habits

The book 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear explores how small yet consistent habits and changes could lead to desired results.

Rich Dad, Poor Dad

5/7
Rich Dad, Poor Dad

Robert Kiyosaki's 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' could be categorised as self-help and it challenges conventional views on money and is popular amongst youngsters.

Who Moved My Cheese?

6/7
Who Moved My Cheese?

'Who Moved My Cheese?' by Spencer Johnson is a simple yet powerful book about accepting the changes in life and facing the challenges head-on.

Credits

7/7
Credits

(All Photos Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Self help bookbest self help booksself help books
