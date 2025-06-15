7 Beaches In India You Should Visit, THIS State Is Hiding Three Gems – CHECK NAMES
Are you a mountain or a beach person? If you selected the second, then keep going; the names on this list should be on every traveller's checklist.
India And Beaches
India has a very long coastline with beaches in several states, and hence beautiful beaches as well. So, if someone loves the calm of the water and is planning a vacation, then these beaches should be on their list.
Neil Island Beaches, Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Lose yourself in the sands and tides of Neil Island Beaches, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Palolem Beach, Goa
The waves at Palolem Beach, Goa, in India, could rewrite the idea of paradise for the traveller.
Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra
Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra, is one of the must-visit spots in India.
Varkala Beach, Kerala
The soundtrack of a perfect getaway? The waves at Varkala Beach, Kerala.
Kovalam Beach, Kerala
Sand between toes, wind in hair — that's the vibe at Kovalam Beach, Kerala.
Radhanagar Beach, Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Unwind where the land ends and bliss begins — at XYZ beach in India.
Marari Beach, Kerala
Turn moments into memories on the sunlit shores of XYZ beach, India.
Are You Ready For A Beach Vacation?
People who are beach lovers, these spots are on their list!
Credits
Photos Credit: Representational Images/ Freepik
