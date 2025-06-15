Advertisement
7 Beaches In India You Should Visit, THIS State Is Hiding Three Gems – CHECK NAMES
7 Beaches In India You Should Visit, THIS State Is Hiding Three Gems – CHECK NAMES

Are you a mountain or a beach person? If you selected the second, then keep going; the names on this list should be on every traveller's checklist. 

Updated:Jun 15, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
India And Beaches

India And Beaches

India has a very long coastline with beaches in several states, and hence beautiful beaches as well. So, if someone loves the calm of the water and is planning a vacation, then these beaches should be on their list. 

Neil Island Beaches, Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Neil Island Beaches, Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Lose yourself in the sands and tides of Neil Island Beaches, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Palolem Beach, Goa

Palolem Beach, Goa

The waves at Palolem Beach, Goa, in India, could rewrite the idea of paradise for the traveller.

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra, is one of the must-visit spots in India.

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala Beach, Kerala

The soundtrack of a perfect getaway? The waves at Varkala Beach, Kerala.

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Sand between toes, wind in hair — that's the vibe at Kovalam Beach, Kerala.

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Unwind where the land ends and bliss begins — at XYZ beach in India.

Marari Beach, Kerala

Marari Beach, Kerala

Turn moments into memories on the sunlit shores of XYZ beach, India.

Are You Ready For A Beach Vacation?

Are You Ready For A Beach Vacation?

People who are beach lovers, these spots are on their list!

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: Representational Images/ Freepik 

Beaches in Indiabest beaches in indiaBeautiful Beaches In IndiaBeautiful Sea Beaches In India
