NewsPhotos7 Beautiful Places To Explore In North East India 7 Beautiful Places To Explore In North East India
7 Beautiful Places To Explore In North East India

Northeast India is full of breathtaking landscapes, diverse cultures and hidden gems with the less tourism these places offer amazing tourism and dynamic atmosphere to explore. Here are some of the most beautiful places to explore in Northeast India. 

 

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Meghalaya

Meghalaya

Meghalaya’s Shillong is one of the charming Hill Stations of India with waterfall, Cafes and colonial architecture. Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village is worth exploring with beautiful treehouses and bamboo bridges. 

 

Dzukou Valley

Dzukou Valley

One of the paradises located in Nagaland with scenic beautiful views of green hills and seasonal flowers which is worth exploring along with the Mon which is the home to Konyak tribe and tattooed elders

 

Majuli Island

Majuli Island

Majuli Island is the world’s largest river island showcasing the rich culture of Assam and Satras Monasteries along, also explore Assam’s only hill station Haflong

 

Tawang Monastery

Tawang Monastery

Tawang Monastery is an important religious centre of Buddhists and is believed to be the sacred place of Monks and is one of the peaceful places for meditation, daily rituals and prayers which can benefit your mind peace. 

 

Ziro Valley

Ziro Valley

The paradise of Arunachal Pradesh and one of the most beautiful places in India with the natural charm and is known for its stunning landscapes and views. It is a perfect place in the monsoon for a short vacation. 

 

Nathu La Pass

Nathu La Pass

An Adventurous trek in Northeast India for the trek lovers and shares the geopolitical border between China and India which passes through Tsomgo Lake and it once served as a key role in the Indian Trade.

 

Gorichen Peak

Gorichen Peak

Gorichen Peak is the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh with a height of 21,300 feets above the sea level, it is also one of the coldest places of Northeast India known for its snowy landscapes and seasoned mountains to explore. 

 

MeghalayaAssamArunachal PradeshNagalandZiro ValleyTawang monasteryMajuli islandTravelExplore India
