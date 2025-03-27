7 Best Water Parks To Visit In India To Beat The Scorching Summer Heat: Delhi-NCR To Mumbai, Check City-Wise List
The summer is here and how! So, we decided to help you out in planning your fun weekend activities with family and kids. Check out this city-wise list of water parks in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore.
Worlds of Wonder (Noida):
For the Delhi-NCR kids and their families, this remains a popular water park, offering a variety of water slides and fun activities.
Pic Courtesy: Worlds Of Wonder Instagram
Wonder La, (Bangalore)
Wonderla is famous for exciting rides and some of the best water slides for families to enjoy.
Pic Courtesy: Wonder La
Water Kingdom (Mumbai):
The famous Water Kingdom in Mumbai has a huge wave pool and many water slides.
Pic Courtesy: Water Kingdom Instagram
Splash Water Park, (Delhi):
This water park is located at the Karnal Road near Palla Moad, Alipur and offers a variety of fun rides including the Cyclone Family Slide, Mushroom Fall, Harakiri and Multilane Slides among others.
Pic Courtesy: https://delhitourism.travel
Fun N Food Village (Delhi):
The Fun N Food Water & Amusement Park, is located at the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, Kapshera, New Delhi and offers a mix of water rides and activities.
Pic Courtesy: https://delhitourism.travel
Black Thunder (Coimbatore):
This water park has thrilling water rides at the backdrop of the picturesque Nilgiris.
Pic Courtesy: Black Thunder Instagram
Appu Ghar (Gurgaon):
This amusement park has rides like a rapid racer, lazy & crazy river, typhoon tunnel, float slides, and pirate station. Pic Courtesy: https://www.appughargurgaon.com/
