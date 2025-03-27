Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2877796https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-best-water-parks-to-visit-in-india-to-beat-the-scorching-summer-heat-delhi-ncr-to-mumbai-check-city-wise-list-2877796
NewsPhotos7 Best Water Parks To Visit In India To Beat The Scorching Summer Heat: Delhi-NCR To Mumbai, Check City-Wise List
photoDetails

7 Best Water Parks To Visit In India To Beat The Scorching Summer Heat: Delhi-NCR To Mumbai, Check City-Wise List

7 Best Water Parks To Visit In India During Summer: Check out the city-wise list of water parks in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

7 Best Water Parks To Visit In India During Summer

1/8
7 Best Water Parks To Visit In India During Summer

The summer is here and how! So, we decided to help you out in planning your fun weekend activities with family and kids. Check out this city-wise list of water parks in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore.

Follow Us

Worlds of Wonder (Noida):

2/8
Worlds of Wonder (Noida):

For the Delhi-NCR kids and their families, this remains a popular water park, offering a variety of water slides and fun activities. 

Pic Courtesy: Worlds Of Wonder Instagram

Follow Us

Wonder La, (Bangalore)

3/8
Wonder La, (Bangalore)

Wonderla is famous for exciting rides and some of the best water slides for families to enjoy. 

Pic Courtesy: Wonder La

Follow Us

Water Kingdom (Mumbai):

4/8
Water Kingdom (Mumbai):

The famous Water Kingdom in Mumbai has a huge wave pool and many water slides.

Pic Courtesy: Water Kingdom Instagram

Follow Us

Splash Water Park, (Delhi):

5/8
Splash Water Park, (Delhi):

This water park is located at the Karnal Road near Palla Moad, Alipur and offers a variety of fun rides including the Cyclone Family Slide, Mushroom Fall, Harakiri and Multilane Slides among others.

Pic Courtesy: https://delhitourism.travel

Follow Us

Fun N Food Village (Delhi):

6/8
Fun N Food Village (Delhi):

The Fun N Food Water & Amusement Park, is located at the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, Kapshera, New Delhi and offers a mix of water rides and activities. 

Pic Courtesy: https://delhitourism.travel

 

Follow Us

Black Thunder (Coimbatore):

7/8
Black Thunder (Coimbatore):

This water park has thrilling water rides at the backdrop of the picturesque Nilgiris. 

Pic Courtesy: Black Thunder Instagram

Follow Us

Appu Ghar (Gurgaon):

8/8
Appu Ghar (Gurgaon):

This amusement park has rides like a rapid racer, lazy & crazy river, typhoon tunnel, float slides, and pirate station. Pic Courtesy: https://www.appughargurgaon.com/

Follow Us
7 Best Water Parks To Visit In India During Summer7 Best Water Parks To Visit In IndiaBest Water Parks To Visit In India During SummerBest Water Parkslist of Best Water Parks in Delhi-NcrBest Water Parks in MumbaiIndia newsSummer Breaksummer activitieskids parks in delhi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Web Series On Netflix
7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
camera icon5
title
mobility
Pamban Bridge: PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu In April For Inauguration - Check Opening Date, Features, Other Details
camera icon7
title
Essential oils
7 Essential Oils That Will Transform Your Skin
camera icon6
title
Special FD
Last Chance! Special FDs From SBI, Indian Bank, HDFC – Get Up To 8.05% Interest
camera icon7
title
itr
Income Tax Return 2025: When Will ITR Filing Begin for AY 2025-26? Check Deadline Date And Types Of ITR Forms – How To File ITR Online
NEWS ON ONE CLICK