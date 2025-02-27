Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2864867https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-breathtaking-places-you-must-visit-in-kerala-2864867
NewsPhotos 7 Breathtaking Places You Must Visit In Kerala 7 Breathtaking Places You Must Visit In Kerala
photoDetails

7 Breathtaking Places You Must Visit In Kerala

Kerala is home to breathtaking destinations and is a must-visit destination with friends and family. It includes a hill station which is well-known for its tea and scenic spots, and Thekkady which is famous for wildlife and spices plantation then comes Kumarakom, a village with backwaters and bird sanctuaries. You can also visit Kovalum’s stunning beaches and iconic lighthouse. Don’t miss Fort Kochi’s colonial charm and Periyar National Park, a wildlife national that offers jungle safaris.

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Munnar:

1/7
Munnar:

This place is best for nature lovers, it’s one of the most beautiful hill stations in Kerala. This destination is famous for tea and its tea museum. Also has picturesque spots like Top Station & Echo Point

Follow Us

Thekkady:

2/7
Thekkady:

 This town is near the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Its name is derived from the word ‘Thekku’ which means teak. It offers elephant rides, jeep safari, boating, and forest treks. It is also known for spice plantations. 

Follow Us

Kumarakom:

3/7
Kumarakom:

 It’s a village on Vembanad Lake which is in the backwaters of Kerala. One of the must-visit beautiful places in Kerala where you can explore decorated lakes, and houseboats, and its sanctuary is home to various species of birds. 

Follow Us

Kovalam:

4/7
Kovalam:

Kovalam means “A grove of coconut trees”. This place provides beautiful sunsets, also known for its crystal clear blue beaches which include Hawa Beach and Samudra Beach, the iconic lighthouse, and golden sands.

Follow Us

Fort Kochi:

5/7
Fort Kochi:

This charming seaside area is known for its beautiful architecture of Dutch, Portuguese, and British colonial. Also famous for its vibrant cafes which serve Kerala’s famous food, Kochi Biennal,e and bamboo fishing nets. 

Follow Us

Alappuzha:

6/7
Alappuzha:

It is called as “Venice of the East”, its famous for for waterways and backwaterways, houseboat cruises,  the annual Nehru Trophy Boat race, and serene water-based activities. And the houseboats serve delicious meals prepared on the board itself that offer Kerala Cuisine. 

Follow Us

Periyar National Park

7/7
Periyar National Park

It is one of the world’s best wildlife reserves also known as Periyar Tiger Reserves. It’s located in the western ghats of Kerala. It is home to tigers, with a large population of elephants and many more animals. This place offers Jungle safaris and rafting. 

Follow Us
KeralaKerala places to visitTourists spotMunnarThekkadyFort KochiAlappuzhaTravel
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
New Releases This Weekend
From Crazxy To The Brutalist: 7 Unmissable New Releases This Weekend
camera icon7
title
Universal pension scheme
Modi Govt's Big Welfare Push: Universal Pension Coming Soon For All Indians; Check Eligibility, Benefits, Other Details
camera icon7
title
RBI
RBI's BIG Warning For Rs 500 Currency Notes - Is Your Note Counterfeit Or Real?
camera icon8
title
Openers With Most Runs In ODIs
From Rohit Sharma To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Openers With Most Runs In ODIs
camera icon7
title
Donald Trump
What Is Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa? How It Replaces the EB-5 Visa In US And Differs From Green Card – Check Benefits
NEWS ON ONE CLICK