7 Breathtaking Places You Must Visit In Kerala

Kerala is home to breathtaking destinations and is a must-visit destination with friends and family. It includes a hill station which is well-known for its tea and scenic spots, and Thekkady which is famous for wildlife and spices plantation then comes Kumarakom, a village with backwaters and bird sanctuaries. You can also visit Kovalum’s stunning beaches and iconic lighthouse. Don’t miss Fort Kochi’s colonial charm and Periyar National Park, a wildlife national that offers jungle safaris.