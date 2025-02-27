7 Breathtaking Places You Must Visit In Kerala
Kerala is home to breathtaking destinations and is a must-visit destination with friends and family. It includes a hill station which is well-known for its tea and scenic spots, and Thekkady which is famous for wildlife and spices plantation then comes Kumarakom, a village with backwaters and bird sanctuaries. You can also visit Kovalum’s stunning beaches and iconic lighthouse. Don’t miss Fort Kochi’s colonial charm and Periyar National Park, a wildlife national that offers jungle safaris.
Munnar:
This place is best for nature lovers, it’s one of the most beautiful hill stations in Kerala. This destination is famous for tea and its tea museum. Also has picturesque spots like Top Station & Echo Point
Thekkady:
This town is near the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Its name is derived from the word ‘Thekku’ which means teak. It offers elephant rides, jeep safari, boating, and forest treks. It is also known for spice plantations.
Kumarakom:
It’s a village on Vembanad Lake which is in the backwaters of Kerala. One of the must-visit beautiful places in Kerala where you can explore decorated lakes, and houseboats, and its sanctuary is home to various species of birds.
Kovalam:
Kovalam means “A grove of coconut trees”. This place provides beautiful sunsets, also known for its crystal clear blue beaches which include Hawa Beach and Samudra Beach, the iconic lighthouse, and golden sands.
Fort Kochi:
This charming seaside area is known for its beautiful architecture of Dutch, Portuguese, and British colonial. Also famous for its vibrant cafes which serve Kerala’s famous food, Kochi Biennal,e and bamboo fishing nets.
Alappuzha:
It is called as “Venice of the East”, its famous for for waterways and backwaterways, houseboat cruises, the annual Nehru Trophy Boat race, and serene water-based activities. And the houseboats serve delicious meals prepared on the board itself that offer Kerala Cuisine.
Periyar National Park
It is one of the world’s best wildlife reserves also known as Periyar Tiger Reserves. It’s located in the western ghats of Kerala. It is home to tigers, with a large population of elephants and many more animals. This place offers Jungle safaris and rafting.
