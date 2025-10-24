7 Cleanest Indian Cities: From Indore To Noida - Check Full List Here
India has made progress in cleanliness and urban sanitation in recent years. Several cities have consistently ranked among the cleanest, setting benchmarks for waste management, sustainable development, and citizen participation. The list of the seven cleanest Indian cities highlights those that have excelled in maintaining hygiene, greenery, and livability — serving as models for other regions striving toward a cleaner and healthier India. Check the seven cleanest cities in India in population, ranging from 3 lakh to over 10 lakh:
According to a statement of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), dated July 17, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu conferred Swachh Survekshan 2024 to 2025 Awards at Vigyan Bhagwan, New Delhi. 23 Super Swachh League Cities received felicitations.
Cleanest City In India
The title of 'Cleanest City in India' of India was clinched by Indore with a population of over 10 lakh. This was in the Super Swachh League Cities (2024-25) category.
Surat
The second position was conferred to Surat, also in the more than 10 lakh population category.
3rd and 4th
The next two ranks were given to Navi Mumbai and Vijayawada, both in the over 10 lakh category.
Noida's Rank
In 3 to 10 lakh population category, Noida ranked 5th.
Chandigarh
The UT of Chandigarh was ranked at 6th.
Mysuru
Mysuru came 7th in the Super Swachh League Cities (2024-25).
