Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2975739https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-cleanest-indian-cities-from-indore-to-noida-check-full-list-here-2975739
NewsPhotos7 Cleanest Indian Cities: From Indore To Noida - Check Full List Here
photoDetails

7 Cleanest Indian Cities: From Indore To Noida - Check Full List Here

India has made progress in cleanliness and urban sanitation in recent years. Several cities have consistently ranked among the cleanest, setting benchmarks for waste management, sustainable development, and citizen participation. The list of the seven cleanest Indian cities highlights those that have excelled in maintaining hygiene, greenery, and livability — serving as models for other regions striving toward a cleaner and healthier India. Check the seven cleanest cities in India in population, ranging from 3 lakh to over 10 lakh:

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Parameters

1/8
Parameters

According to a statement of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), dated July 17, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu conferred Swachh Survekshan 2024 to 2025 Awards at Vigyan Bhagwan, New Delhi. 23 Super Swachh League Cities received felicitations.  

A beautiful evening view of Rajpath during the Clean Climate in New Delhi. (Credit: File Photo/IANS) 

Follow Us

Cleanest City In India

2/8
Cleanest City In India

The title of 'Cleanest City in India' of India was clinched by Indore with a population of over 10 lakh. This was in the Super Swachh League Cities (2024-25) category. 

A sanitation worker or NGO member makes a rangoli on the street as she celebrates Indore being ranked number one in cleanliness (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Follow Us

Surat

3/8
Surat

The second position was conferred to Surat, also in the more than 10 lakh population category. 

Students of Gajera School, along with their teachers, clean Dumas Beach on the occasion of 'World Oceans Day', in Surat on Thursday. (Credit: File Photo/ ANI)

Follow Us

3rd and 4th

4/8
3rd and 4th

The next two ranks were given to Navi Mumbai and Vijayawada, both in the over 10 lakh category. 

Workers clean the corridor of the Kanaka Durga temple as a preventive measure in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in Vijayawada. (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Follow Us

Noida's Rank

5/8
Noida's Rank

In 3 to 10 lakh population category, Noida ranked 5th. 

Workers clean the streets as an anti smog gun is deployed to control the dust after the demolition of Super Tech Twin Tower, in Noida. (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Follow Us

Chandigarh

6/8
Chandigarh

The UT of Chandigarh was ranked at 6th.

Residents caught in the rain of monsoon in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Credit: File Photo/ANI) 

Follow Us

Mysuru

7/8
Mysuru

Mysuru came 7th in the Super Swachh League Cities (2024-25). 

A view of a Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Follow Us

Photos Credit

8/8
Photos Credit

Photos Credit: All Representative Images 

(Credit given along with slides)

Follow Us
Cleanest Cities In IndiaCleanest Cities Of IndiaCleanest CitiesIndia's cleanest cities
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Shubman Gill
Meet Shubman Gill: Successor To CT Winning Captain Rohit Sharma, Who Saw India Fall In Adelaide After 17 Years, Also Miserably Ending A 441-day Unbeaten Streak
camera icon12
title
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt vs Malti Chahar — Who Has Higher Net Worth, Better Educational Qualification & Bigger Film Career?
camera icon10
title
average income by country
Top 10 Countries Offering The World's Highest Average Income Per Person In 2025
camera icon12
title
sports eye safety
5 Sports That Put Your Eyes To Test And How To Keep Them Safe, According To An Eye Surgeon
camera icon10
title
WTC 2025–27
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Points Table: Australia Leads, South Africa Climbs Up, India At...