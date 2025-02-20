7 Exotic Animals to Spot in Kashmir’s Dachigam National Park
Spot exotic animals in Dachigam National Park, Kashmir, including Hangul (Kashmir Stag), Snow Leopard, Himalayan Black Bear, Musk Deer, Leopard Cat, Himalayan Brown Bear, and Jackal, amidst breathtaking Himalayan landscapes and diverse wildlife.
Hangul (Kashmir Stag)
A rare and endangered deer species, the Hangul is known for its majestic antlers and is found only in Dachigam National Park.
Leopard
This elusive big cat roams the dense forests of Dachigam, blending seamlessly into its surroundings while hunting for prey.
Himalayan Musk Deer
A shy and solitary creature, the musk deer is famous for its scent glands, which are highly valued in perfumery.
Himalayan Black Bear
Recognized by its distinctive white chest mark, this powerful bear is often spotted foraging in the park’s forests.
Himalayan Serow
A rare goat-antelope species, the serow thrives in the rugged terrains of Dachigam, navigating steep slopes with ease.
Yellow-Throated Marten
This agile predator, known for its striking yellow fur, is an expert climber and feeds on small animals and fruits.
Himalayan Griffon Vulture
One of the world’s largest vultures, this scavenger plays a crucial role in the ecosystem by cleaning up carrion.
