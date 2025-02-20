Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Exotic Animals to Spot in Kashmir’s Dachigam National Park 7 Exotic Animals to Spot in Kashmir’s Dachigam National Park
7 Exotic Animals to Spot in Kashmir’s Dachigam National Park

Spot exotic animals in Dachigam National Park, Kashmir, including Hangul (Kashmir Stag), Snow Leopard, Himalayan Black Bear, Musk Deer, Leopard Cat, Himalayan Brown Bear, and Jackal, amidst breathtaking Himalayan landscapes and diverse wildlife.

Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
Hangul (Kashmir Stag)

A rare and endangered deer species, the Hangul is known for its majestic antlers and is found only in Dachigam National Park.

 

Leopard

This elusive big cat roams the dense forests of Dachigam, blending seamlessly into its surroundings while hunting for prey.

 

Himalayan Musk Deer

A shy and solitary creature, the musk deer is famous for its scent glands, which are highly valued in perfumery.

 

Himalayan Black Bear

Recognized by its distinctive white chest mark, this powerful bear is often spotted foraging in the park’s forests.

 

Himalayan Serow

A rare goat-antelope species, the serow thrives in the rugged terrains of Dachigam, navigating steep slopes with ease.

 

Yellow-Throated Marten

This agile predator, known for its striking yellow fur, is an expert climber and feeds on small animals and fruits.

 

Himalayan Griffon Vulture

One of the world’s largest vultures, this scavenger plays a crucial role in the ecosystem by cleaning up carrion.

 

Dachigam National ParkKashmir Wildlifeexotic animalsHangul DeerHimalayan wildlifenature photographyleopard sightingbirdwatchingwildlife conservationHimalayan Black Bearrare speciesAdventure travelEco-tourismIndian National ParksNature Lovers
