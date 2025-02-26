7 Famous Historical Figures You Didn’t Know Had Indian Roots
India’s influence on world history extends far beyond its borders, shaping the lives and legacies of many renowned figures. While some of these individuals were born in India, others had deep ancestral or cultural ties to the country. From literature and politics to science and entertainment, their Indian connections played a crucial role in their journeys.In this list, we explore seven historical figures whose Indian heritage or experiences are lesser-known, shedding light on the diverse impact of India on global history
Jagdish Chandra Bose
A physicist and biologist from Bengal, Bose demonstrated wireless radio wave transmission before Marconi. He also made significant contributions to plant physiology by proving that plants respond to stimuli, revolutionizing botany.
Freddie Mercury
Born as Farrokh Bulsara to Parsi-Indian parents from Gujarat, he became the legendary frontman of Queen. Despite being one of the greatest rock musicians of all time, many still don’t realize his deep Indian heritage.
Sake Dean Mahomed
Born in Patna, he introduced Britain to the concept of shampooing and therapeutic massages. He also opened the first Indian restaurant in London and became a pioneer in popularizing Indian culture abroad.
Yellapragada Subbarow
An Indian biochemist whose discoveries led to the development of chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, and vitamin B12 treatment. His research has saved millions of lives, yet he remains largely unrecognized outside scientific circles.
Ben Kingsley (Born Krishna Pandit Bhanji)
The Oscar-winning actor, famous for portraying Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi (1982), was born in England in 1943 to an Indian father of Gujarati descent. His birth name, Krishna Pandit Bhanji, reflects his Indian roots.
Bobby Jindal
The former governor of Louisiana, USA, Piyush "Bobby" Jindal, was born in 1971 to Indian immigrant parents from Punjab. He was the first Indian-American governor in U.S. history.
Narinder Singh Kapany
Born in Punjab, Kapany pioneered fiber optics, a technology that transformed telecommunications, medical imaging, and high-speed internet. His research laid the foundation for modern fiber-optic communication, yet his contributions are often overshadowed.
