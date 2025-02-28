7 Famous Temples In Uttar Pradesh That Every Devotee Should Explore:

photoDetails

Uttar Pradesh is home to many revered temples, which include Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a Jyotirlinga dedicated to Lord Shiva; Ram Janambhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Ram; and the Banke Bihari and Radha Raman temples in Vrindavan, which are considered to be deeply connected to Lord Krishna and Radha. Next is the Sankat Mochan, which is the temple of Lord Hanuman, and Sri Katyayni Peeth, which is significant to Goddess Katyani. Bhakti Mandir is known for its peaceful environment.