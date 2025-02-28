7 Famous Temples In Uttar Pradesh That Every Devotee Should Explore:
Uttar Pradesh is home to many revered temples, which include Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a Jyotirlinga dedicated to Lord Shiva; Ram Janambhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Ram; and the Banke Bihari and Radha Raman temples in Vrindavan, which are considered to be deeply connected to Lord Krishna and Radha. Next is the Sankat Mochan, which is the temple of Lord Hanuman, and Sri Katyayni Peeth, which is significant to Goddess Katyani. Bhakti Mandir is known for its peaceful environment.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi:
Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dedicated to lord Shiva and is one of the 12th Jyoirlingas. Located in the city of Varansi. It is also known as the Golden Temple due to the golden plating of its spire. Devotees believe that if you visit this temple, you get Moksha.
Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi:
This Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It was established by the famous preacher and saint Goswami Tulsidas in the 16th century. Devotees of Lord Ram visit this temple every Saturday and Tuesday to offer prayers to him. You can also see many monkeys when you visit this temple as they are considered sacred.
Sri Katayani Peeth Temple in Vridavan:
This temple is dedicated to Goddess Katyani, she is the form of Durga and also one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. According to the mythology, people believe that this is the temple where Gopis prayed to the Goddess to have Lord Krishna as their husband.
Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya:
This sacred place marks the birthplace of Lord Rama, This temple is located in Ayodhya. This Ayodhya place is considered one of the seven sacred places; a visit here will make you feel or experience a deep spiritual connection.
Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan:
This temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna. One of the most popular temples in Vrindavan. The idol of Lord Krishna here is in the ‘Tribhanga’ position. And is one of the seven temples of “Thankur of Vrindavan”. Banke Bihari is believed to be a combined form of Radha and Krishna.
Bhakti Mandir in Mangarh:
This temple is located in the district of Pratapgarh. It is maintained by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat. It is known for its beautiful architecture and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. This temple is so peaceful and mesmerising that thousands of devotees visit it often.
Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan:
Radha Raman refers to the form of Lord Krishna, and it means the lover of Sri Radha. It is considered one of the ancient temples of Vrindavan. It's known for its beautiful rituals.
