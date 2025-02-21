Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2862303https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-forgotten-monuments-in-india-that-tell-incredible-stories-2862303
NewsPhotos7 Forgotten Monuments in India That Tell Incredible Stories 7 Forgotten Monuments in India That Tell Incredible Stories
photoDetails

7 Forgotten Monuments in India That Tell Incredible Stories

Exploring India's forgotten monuments reveals the rich history and incredible stories behind these architectural marvels. From ancient temples to haunted forts, each site has a unique tale that connects us to the past.

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Maluti Temples, Jharkhand

1/7
Maluti Temples, Jharkhand

Constructed by Raja Baj Basanta between the 17th and 19th centuries, these temples showcase intricate terracotta designs reflecting a blend of Hindu and Buddhist influences. Currently, these temples are in a state of neglect, with many of the 72 remaining terracotta temples deteriorating due to lack of maintenance.

Follow Us

Qila Mubarak, Bathinda, Punjab

2/7
Qila Mubarak, Bathinda, Punjab

One of India's oldest forts, associated with Razia Sultan, the first female ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, symbolizing her struggles and legacy. Unfortunately, Qila Mubarak is in a dire state, with parts of the fort crumbling and several bastions having collapsed.

Follow Us

Ahukhana, Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh

3/7
Ahukhana, Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh

 The site where Mumtaz Mahal died in 1631, leading Emperor Shah Jahan to construct the Taj Mahal in her memory. The current condition of Ahukhana is limited in information, but it remains a significant historical site.

Follow Us

Unakoti, Tripura

4/7
Unakoti, Tripura

 Features massive rock-cut sculptures of Hindu deities, with the legend that Kalu Kumhar was tasked with carving one crore images of Shiva overnight but fell short by one image. The sculptures are still standing, but the site faces challenges due to weathering and lack of proper maintenance.

Follow Us

Chand Baori, Rajasthan

5/7
Chand Baori, Rajasthan

Built in the 9th century, this stepwell served as a crucial water source and gathering place, showcasing ancient engineering brilliance. Chand Baori remains one of the most popular attractions in Rajasthan, with its intricate stepwell structure well-preserved.

Follow Us

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

6/7
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

 Often labeled as one of India's most haunted places, the fort's ruins evoke stories of love, betrayal, and supernatural occurrences. The fort is well-preserved and remains a popular tourist attraction known for its haunted reputation.

Follow Us

Gunner Burkill’s Tomb, Jhansi

7/7
Gunner Burkill’s Tomb, Jhansi

 Commemorates a soldier who fought bravely during the Indian Rebellion of 1857, symbolizing the spirit of resistance against British colonial rule. However, the tomb has been delisted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) due to its diminished national significance.

Follow Us
Forgotten Indian monumentshidden Indian historyoffbeat Indian destinationsIndia's lesser-known monumentshistorical Indian landmarksneglected Indian heritage sitesIndia's secret treasures.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Times Higher Education World Rankings
World Reputation Rankings 2025: US Retains Top Spot; Where Do India, Pakistan Stand?
camera icon6
title
Rajkummar Rao
From 'Sourav Ganguly Biopic' To 'Maalik': Check Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Films
camera icon10
title
Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanshree Verma divorce
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: How Yuzi's Dance Teacher Became His Life Partner – Know All About Their Love Story - In Pics
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Most Affordable Diesel Car: 23+ Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, Cruise Control, And More - Prices Start At Rs 6.56 Lakh
camera icon7
title
Forgotten Indian monuments
7 Forgotten Monuments in India That Tell Incredible Stories
NEWS ON ONE CLICK