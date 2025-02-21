7 Forgotten Monuments in India That Tell Incredible Stories
Exploring India's forgotten monuments reveals the rich history and incredible stories behind these architectural marvels. From ancient temples to haunted forts, each site has a unique tale that connects us to the past.
Maluti Temples, Jharkhand
Constructed by Raja Baj Basanta between the 17th and 19th centuries, these temples showcase intricate terracotta designs reflecting a blend of Hindu and Buddhist influences. Currently, these temples are in a state of neglect, with many of the 72 remaining terracotta temples deteriorating due to lack of maintenance.
Qila Mubarak, Bathinda, Punjab
One of India's oldest forts, associated with Razia Sultan, the first female ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, symbolizing her struggles and legacy. Unfortunately, Qila Mubarak is in a dire state, with parts of the fort crumbling and several bastions having collapsed.
Ahukhana, Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh
The site where Mumtaz Mahal died in 1631, leading Emperor Shah Jahan to construct the Taj Mahal in her memory. The current condition of Ahukhana is limited in information, but it remains a significant historical site.
Unakoti, Tripura
Features massive rock-cut sculptures of Hindu deities, with the legend that Kalu Kumhar was tasked with carving one crore images of Shiva overnight but fell short by one image. The sculptures are still standing, but the site faces challenges due to weathering and lack of proper maintenance.
Chand Baori, Rajasthan
Built in the 9th century, this stepwell served as a crucial water source and gathering place, showcasing ancient engineering brilliance. Chand Baori remains one of the most popular attractions in Rajasthan, with its intricate stepwell structure well-preserved.
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Often labeled as one of India's most haunted places, the fort's ruins evoke stories of love, betrayal, and supernatural occurrences. The fort is well-preserved and remains a popular tourist attraction known for its haunted reputation.
Gunner Burkill’s Tomb, Jhansi
Commemorates a soldier who fought bravely during the Indian Rebellion of 1857, symbolizing the spirit of resistance against British colonial rule. However, the tomb has been delisted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) due to its diminished national significance.
