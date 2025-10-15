7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025: Explore Nations Where Life Thrives

photoDetails

What truly makes a country happy? It’s not just wealth or breathtaking landscapes, though those help. True happiness comes from a mix of factors: how supported citizens feel, how long and healthy their lives are, the freedom they enjoy, the generosity of their communities, and the level of corruption they face in everyday life. So, which countries are getting it right in 2025? Here’s a look at nine nations where life isn’t just lived, it thrives.