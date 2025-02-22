Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2862528https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-hidden-gems-in-himachal-pradesh-you-must-visit-2862528
NewsPhotos7 Hidden Gems in Himachal Pradesh You Must Visit 7 Hidden Gems in Himachal Pradesh You Must Visit
photoDetails

7 Hidden Gems in Himachal Pradesh You Must Visit

Discover Himachal Pradesh's secrets! Visit hidden gems like Tirthan Valley, Chitkul Village, Kalpa, Narkanda, Sangla Valley, Barot Valley, and Prashar Lake for breathtaking scenery, serene atmosphere, and offbeat experiences amidst the Himalayas.

Updated:Feb 22, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Chitkul

1/7
Chitkul

The last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, offering stunning Himalayan views, lush green landscapes, and a peaceful escape.

 

Follow Us

Jibhi

2/7
Jibhi

A serene hamlet in the Tirthan Valley with beautiful wooden cottages, waterfalls, and an untouched natural charm perfect for solitude seekers.

 

Follow Us

Barot Valley

3/7
Barot Valley

A lesser-known paradise with trout-filled rivers, dense forests, and thrilling trekking trails, ideal for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

 

Follow Us

Malana

4/7
Malana

A remote village with a unique culture, known as the "Village of Taboos," offering breathtaking views and a glimpse into an ancient, isolated community.

 

Follow Us

Gushaini

5/7
Gushaini

A peaceful village in the Great Himalayan National Park region, ideal for camping, river walks, and enjoying unspoiled nature.

 

Follow Us

Tirthan Valley

6/7
Tirthan Valley

A hidden retreat for trekkers and wildlife enthusiasts, home to crystal-clear rivers, deodar forests, and charming homestays.

 

Follow Us

Kalpa

7/7
Kalpa

A picturesque town in Kinnaur, offering mesmerizing views of the Kinner Kailash range and apple orchards, perfect for a quiet mountain getaway.

 

Follow Us
hidden gems HimachalOffbeat travelunexplored destinationsHimachal TourismMountain Escapesscenic villagesTravel IndiaAdventure SeekersNature LoversHimalayan beautyPeaceful GetawaysTrekking Destinationsbackpacking Indiaunexplored Himachalroad trip India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: List Of Records By Virat Kohli In ODI Matches Against Pakistan - In PICS
camera icon6
title
Times Higher Education World Rankings
World Reputation Rankings 2025: US Retains Top Spot; Where Do India, Pakistan Stand?
camera icon6
title
Rajkummar Rao
From 'Sourav Ganguly Biopic' To 'Maalik': Check Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Films
camera icon10
title
Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanshree Verma divorce
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: How Yuzi's Dance Teacher Became His Life Partner – Know All About Their Love Story - In Pics
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Most Affordable Diesel Car: 23+ Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, Cruise Control, And More - Prices Start At Rs 6.56 Lakh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK