7 Hidden Gems in Himachal Pradesh You Must Visit
Discover Himachal Pradesh's secrets! Visit hidden gems like Tirthan Valley, Chitkul Village, Kalpa, Narkanda, Sangla Valley, Barot Valley, and Prashar Lake for breathtaking scenery, serene atmosphere, and offbeat experiences amidst the Himalayas.
Chitkul
The last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, offering stunning Himalayan views, lush green landscapes, and a peaceful escape.
Jibhi
A serene hamlet in the Tirthan Valley with beautiful wooden cottages, waterfalls, and an untouched natural charm perfect for solitude seekers.
Barot Valley
A lesser-known paradise with trout-filled rivers, dense forests, and thrilling trekking trails, ideal for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.
Malana
A remote village with a unique culture, known as the "Village of Taboos," offering breathtaking views and a glimpse into an ancient, isolated community.
Gushaini
A peaceful village in the Great Himalayan National Park region, ideal for camping, river walks, and enjoying unspoiled nature.
Tirthan Valley
A hidden retreat for trekkers and wildlife enthusiasts, home to crystal-clear rivers, deodar forests, and charming homestays.
Kalpa
A picturesque town in Kinnaur, offering mesmerizing views of the Kinner Kailash range and apple orchards, perfect for a quiet mountain getaway.
