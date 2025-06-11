7 Hidden Gems Of Kerala You Won’t Find In Travel Guides

photoDetails

If you are visiting Kerala, explore these 7 hidden gems of Kerala. Starting from the misty peaks of Meesapulimala to the serene shores of Marari Beach. And you want to experience backwaters, visit Munroe Island, eco-living in Kumbalangi, and adventure in Thenmala. And witness heritage at Aranmula and unwind in Vagamon’s cool hills. These offbeat destinations do not only offer nature, culture, and peace but also something new to experience.