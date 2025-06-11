7 Hidden Gems Of Kerala You Won’t Find In Travel Guides
If you are visiting Kerala, explore these 7 hidden gems of Kerala. Starting from the misty peaks of Meesapulimala to the serene shores of Marari Beach. And you want to experience backwaters, visit Munroe Island, eco-living in Kumbalangi, and adventure in Thenmala. And witness heritage at Aranmula and unwind in Vagamon’s cool hills. These offbeat destinations do not only offer nature, culture, and peace but also something new to experience.
1.Meesapulimala, Idukki:
Located away near Munnar, this is the second highest peak in Kerala and it offers trekking through lush grasslands and rhododendron forests. This place is heaven for those who love nature and also hiking. And this place is famous for Rhododendron trees. Also it offers breathtaking sunsets and sunrises.
2. Munroe Island, Kollam:
This cluster of islands is at the confluence of Ashtamudi Lake and Kallada River. It offers a peaceful and amazing backwater experience while offering canoe tours through narrow canals, coir-making demonstrations, and glimpses of traditional village life. This offbeat place in Kerala is untouched by many tourists and is also an ideal place for bird watchers and photographers.
3. Kumbalangi Village, Kochi:
This place is India’s first eco-tourism village in India. It offers mind-boggling experiences of crab farming, Chinese fishing net demonstrations and village cooking classes. A people which is quiet and full of greenery.
4. Thenmala, Kollam:
This place is a first planned eco-tourism destination nestled in the Western Ghats and it offers tourists amazing activities like boating on the lake, a rope bridge, trekking, mountaineering, biking and also a musical fountain. Adding to its appeal are the butterfly park and musical fountain. And this place is ideal for families and adventure seekers.
5. Aranmula, Pathanamthitta:
This village is located on the banks of the Pamba river and popular for its ancient metal mirror. And here you can visit the centuries-old Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple. It also has old world charm and its traditional architecture and customs is a must see for every tourist. An ideal place for craft enthusiasts.
6. Vagamon, Idukki:
A quiet hill station and a revenue village with rolling meadows, pine forests and mist-covered valleys. Here you can enjoy trekking and meditation. The Vagamon Kurisumala and Murugan Hill attract spiritual seekers too, and the cool climate and peaceful vibe make it a rejuvenating retreat.
7. Marari Beach, Alappuzha:
An ideal and pristine coastal stretch specially for those who seek solitude. This place offers golden sands, swaying palms, and eco-resorts that blend with the natural surroundings. Also you can witness fishermen at work and enjoy Ayurvedic spa treatments here. A place which you can explore without any chaos or crowd.
Trending Photos