7 Hill Stations To Avoid During The Rainy Season
Some of the popular hill stations become risky during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall, landslides, roadblocks, and poor visibility. From Mawsynram and Cherrapunji to Manali and Munnar. In these tourist spots the travel becomes challenging and outdoor activities are limited. It's best to avoid these destinations in the monsoon for safety and a better travel experience.
Mawsynram, Meghalaya:
This place is known as one of the wettest places on Earth and which often leads to landslides and road blockages. And also the constant downpour can make traveling challenging and sightseeing limited during the monsoon.
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya:
This place is close to Mawsynram and it also receives excessive rainfall during monsoon. Cherrapunji can become a risky destination for tourists due to the trails that can become slippery and unsafe and also the heavy fog that can reduce visibility.
Darjeeling, West Bengal:
The waterlogged roads and frequent landslides during the monsoon makes Darjeeling more difficult to access and explore. The photogenic or scenic views are obscured by fog and clouds while the travel delays become common.
Munnar, Kerala:
Though the Munna’s hills and tea plantation is breathtaking but during heavy rain pour the region is prone to landslide and flooding. And especially outdoor activities like trekking and sightseeing can become hazardous, and some roads may be closed due to weather conditions as well.
Coorg, Karnataka:
While Coorg is a monsoon favorite for some, due to heavy rainfall during monsoon it faces disruptions due to heavy rains and slippery roads and occasional landslides as well. There are too many power cuts and hinder access to popular tourist places.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu:
Here you can experience consistent rainfall during the monsoon which makes it damp and misty and tough to travel here. The heavy rain leads to blocked roads and muddy conditions which is not ideal for sightseeing as well.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh:
Manali is highly prone to landslides and floods during the monsoon season and especially those routes that lead it to this destination. While the trekking and adventure sports are often suspended and the weather which is not predictable can interrupt travel plans here.
