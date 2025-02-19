Advertisement
7 Hill Stations To Explore In the Western Ghats

Western Ghats is home to some of the most beautiful hill stations of India which offers lush greenery forests and picturesque views across the ghats along with waterfalls, and is a one of the best places for the Adventure seekers and nature lovers. Here are 7 most popular Hill Stations of Western Ghats:- 

 

Updated:Feb 19, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Ooty

Ooty

Ooty is one of the famous hill stations of Tamil Nadu which is located in the Nilgiri Hills. Ooty has lush greenery, forests and lakes around the town with the most delightful climate. Ooty’s lakes, rose gardens, Church and Museum are worth exploring in the town. 

 

Wayanad

Wayanad

Kerala’s Wayanad is one of the most pleasant places in Kerala to escape from the extreme heat. Wayanad has a pleasant cool and fresh environment or climate throughout the year offering lush greenery with rolling hills in the town.  

 

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is in the Satara District of Maharashtra which offers numerous things to explore  for the travellers, like beautiful landscapes, waterfalls, forests and lakes. Mahabaleshwar is also famous for its Strawberry farms and pleasant temperatures. 

 

Matheran

Matheran

Matheran is a small yet beautiful hill station located near mumbai with various scenic viewpoints offering various viewpoints and escape from the crowded cities of Maharashtra for a weekend getaway. 

 

Munnar

Munnar

Munnar is one of the most popular hill stations of Kerala offering green tea plantations with wind trails and climate changes. It can be a perfect hill station to explore with family and friends and is a center of attraction. 

 

Coorg

Coorg

Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations and is one of the most loved hill stations of Karnataka with natural beauty and stunning waterfalls across the city which also includes three Wildlife  sanctuaries along with the moderate temperatures. 

 

Lonavala

Lonavala

Lonavala is a popular hill station between Mumbai and Pune with green valleys in the city  with lush green mountains and forests with waterfalls and lakes with scenic views and caves sites. Lonavala is  one of the favorite hill stations for a weekend getaway. 

 

