7 Indian airlines which disappeared forever: Rise, downfall, financial struggles and what led to their shutdown
Closed Indian airlines: India’s aviation industry has witnessed the rise and fall of several airlines over the years. Many of these carriers once played an important role in connecting big cities as well as remote towns, offering both budget-friendly and premium travel options to passengers. They introduced new services, expanded routes, and created job opportunities across the sector.
However, running an airline is expensive and highly competitive. Rising fuel prices, mounting debts, operational costs, legal disputes, and tough market competition made survival difficult for many of these airlines. Some were taken over or merged with other companies, while others completely shut down operations. Here is a list of seven airlines that disappeared forever:
Kingfisher airlines
Kingfisher Airlines was launched in 2005 by Vijay Mallya. Known for its luxury service, it quickly gained popularity. However, heavy debts and financial mismanagement led to its shutdown in 2012. (Image credit: X)
Jet airways
Jet Airways was once India’s largest private airline. Founded in 1993, it offered premium services and international routes. Due to mounting losses and unpaid dues, it suspended operations in April 2019. (Image credit: X/@Aviatorflyboy)
Air Deccan
Air Deccan was India’s first low-cost airline, launched in 2003 by Captain G.R. Gopinath. It was one of the most affordable airlines. Financial troubles led to its merger and eventual disappearance. (Image credit: X/@Aviatorflyboy)
Sahara airlines
Sahara Airlines operated domestic and international flights during the 1990s and early 2000s. It was later acquired by Jet Airways in 2007 and rebranded, which ended its original identity. (Image credit: X)
Air Costa
Air Costa was a regional airline launched in 2013. It connected smaller cities across South India. Due to financial problems and unpaid lease payments, it ceased operations in 2017. (Image credit: X)
Paramount airways
Paramount Airways began operations in 2005, focusing on business travelers in South India. It operated Embraer aircraft. Legal disputes and financial issues forced it to shut down in 2010. (Image credit: X/@n194at)
Vayudoot
Vayudoot was a government-backed regional airline launched in 1981. It connected remote towns and small cities. Continuous losses and operational challenges led to its closure in 1997. (Image credit: X/@Shaddu_007)
Trending Photos