NewsPhotos7 Indian States With Largest Gold Reserve - You Can't Guess The State At Top
7 Indian States With Largest Gold Reserve - You Can't Guess The State At Top

India’s top gold reserve states include Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. These states hold vast gold deposits, both mined and unmined, in regions like Jamui, Hutti, and Bhukia-Jagpura, highlighting significant potential for future mining and contributing to India’s economic and mineral wealth.
 

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Bihar

Bihar

According to the media reports, Holds India’s largest gold reserves of 222.8 million tonnes, mainly in Jamui district, making it a major potential gold hub for future mining and economic development.  

Rajasthan

Possesses around 125.9 million tonnes of gold reserves, primarily in the Bhukia-Jagpura Gold Belt, known for its vast unexploited mineral potential and future mining prospects.  

Karnataka

With 103 million tonnes of gold reserves, Karnataka houses the historic Hutti Gold Mines and Kolar mines (now closed), once India’s top gold-producing region.  

Andhra Pradesh

Contains nearly 15 million tonnes of gold reserves, with the Ramagiri Gold Fields being a key location, showcasing rich mineral potential in the state’s Rayalaseema region.  

Uttar Pradesh

Has approximately 13 million tonnes of gold deposits, majorly in the Sonbhadra district, which gained attention for its promising yet largely untapped gold-bearing zones.  

West Bengal

Holds about 12 million tonnes of reserves, primarily in the Sonapata region, marking the state’s emerging importance in India’s growing list of gold-rich territories.  

Jharkhand

Possesses 10.08 million tonnes of gold reserves, notably in Kunderkocha, reflecting the state’s mineral richness and its potential for future gold exploration and development. (All images: Pixabay)

