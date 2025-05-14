7 Indian Weapons That Decimated Pakistan And Neutralised Enemy Drones, Missiles In Operation Sindoor

photoDetails

english

2901044

India has successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, not only eliminating nine terror camps across Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir but also decimating Pakistani Army posts and airbases. During Operation Sindoor, India used precision strikes and advanced weapons against its targets. While Pakistan attacked India with drones and missiles, the Indian air defence systems thwarted all of them. Also, the Indian Air Force carried out massive strikes, disabling the Pakistani Air Force. Here are some of the weapons used by India in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism: