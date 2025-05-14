7 Indian Weapons That Decimated Pakistan And Neutralised Enemy Drones, Missiles In Operation Sindoor
India has successfully carried out Operation Sindoor, not only eliminating nine terror camps across Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir but also decimating Pakistani Army posts and airbases. During Operation Sindoor, India used precision strikes and advanced weapons against its targets. While Pakistan attacked India with drones and missiles, the Indian air defence systems thwarted all of them. Also, the Indian Air Force carried out massive strikes, disabling the Pakistani Air Force. Here are some of the weapons used by India in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism:
Akash Missile System
Developed by DRDO, the Akash is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system capable of engaging aerial threats with precision up to a range of 25 km, even under adverse weather conditions. It has been effectively deployed to neutralize multiple UAVs and hostile airborne targets near critical defense installations.
Akash-Teer
Project Akashteer is an advanced Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System that enhances the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army’s air defense units. This indigenous platform enables real-time monitoring and control of low-level airspace in battle zones, allowing seamless integration and command of Ground-Based Air Defence Weapon Systems.
L70 Anti-Aircraft Guns
Originally of Swedish origin, the L70 is a 40mm radar-guided anti-aircraft gun that has been modernized with digital targeting and tracking systems. Optimized for engaging low-flying threats such as drones and helicopters, the L70s were deployed in sensitive sectors of Jammu & Kashmir. They played a critical role in nighttime operations, successfully downing Pakistani quadcopters and loitering munitions attempting to infiltrate urban areas during blackouts.
S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ Air Defence System
The S-400 Triumf, designated ‘Sudarshan’ in Indian service, is a cutting-edge Russian long-range air defense system with a range of up to 400 km. Capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, the system was strategically deployed along the border to establish a formidable no-fly zone. It proved instrumental in detecting and intercepting advanced threats like Pakistan’s Fatah-II missiles aimed at Indian cities.
Rafale With SCALP-HAMMER Missiles
The French-origin Rafale, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter, brings unmatched strike capabilities when armed with SCALP cruise missiles (~560 km range) and HAMMER precision-guided bombs. These platforms executed deep-strike missions against terrorist infrastructure and key Pakistani military targets—including radar stations and command centers—with pinpoint accuracy. The SCALP-enabled strikes were surgical, stealthy, and psychologically decisive.
Su-30MKI with BrahMos-A
India’s Su-30MKI, a twin-engine air superiority fighter, has been adapted to carry the BrahMos-A—the air-launched variant of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. These aircraft conducted high-impact cross-border strikes targeting strategic assets, including radar installations, forward airbases, and logistics nodes. The attacks disrupted enemy operations and supply chains with devastating effect.
HAROP Loitering Munitions
The Israeli-origin HAROP, a loitering munition or kamikaze drone, is engineered for precision SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses) missions. Capable of autonomously homing in on radar emissions or visual targets, HAROP drones were deployed to eliminate enemy radar systems and communication nodes, crippling their situational awareness and command capabilities.
