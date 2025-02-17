7 Lesser Known Villages To Visit In Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful states of India which offers amazing landscapes, forests and natural beauty with cultural charm. Explore some of the lesser known villages which can be your first choice for a visit.
Barot
Barot originally found in 1920 is a mesmerizing village in the Mandi Valley which offers unique outdoor activities and adventures and has lush greenery mountains along with lake views and landscapes to explore.
Chitkul
Chitkul is a village situated in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh is known for its snow covered area and lush landscapes it is situated at a height of 3450 meters and according to the recent studies Chitkul has one of the cleanest air in State.
Dalhousie
Dalhousie, located in the Chamba district is a high altitude town covered with 5 hills of Dhauladhar mountain ranges. It has colonial era homes and buildings in the town including St. Francis and St. John’s churches.
Malana
Malana is a small village in the Kullu district and is one of the ancient villages of India having unique cultures and traditions, the village is surrounded by lush greenery and stunning views of snow peaks.
Chail
Chail is a hill station close to Shimla built by the former Maharaja of Patiala and is known for the highest cricket ground in the world, offers amazing cottages, thick forests and the beautiful Chail Palace.
Kalpa
Kalpa located in the Kinnaur district is a charming village with panoramic views of the Kinnaur-Kailash Mountain ranges and located near the Sutlej river valley which is one of the most peaceful valleys.
Shoja
Shoja is a beautiful small village located near Jibhi offers amazing peace and greenery with fresh mountain air. It is 5 km from the Jalori pass which is an alternative route which connects the Kullu valley to shimla.
