Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859844https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-lesser-known-villages-to-visit-in-himachal-pradesh-2859844
NewsPhotos7 Lesser Known Villages To Visit In Himachal Pradesh 7 Lesser Known Villages To Visit In Himachal Pradesh
photoDetails

7 Lesser Known Villages To Visit In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful states of India which offers amazing landscapes, forests and natural beauty with cultural charm. Explore some of the lesser known villages which can be your first choice for a visit. 

 

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Barot

1/7
Barot

Barot originally found in 1920 is a mesmerizing village in the Mandi Valley which offers unique outdoor activities and adventures and has lush greenery mountains along with lake views and landscapes to explore. 

 

Follow Us

Chitkul

2/7
Chitkul

Chitkul is a village situated in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh is known for its snow covered area and lush landscapes it is situated at a height of 3450 meters and according to the recent studies Chitkul has one of the cleanest air in State.  

 

Follow Us

Dalhousie

3/7
Dalhousie

Dalhousie, located in the Chamba district is a high altitude town covered with 5 hills of Dhauladhar mountain ranges. It has colonial era homes and buildings in the town including St. Francis and St. John’s churches. 

 

Follow Us

Malana

4/7
Malana

Malana is a small village in the Kullu district and is one of the ancient villages of India having unique cultures and traditions, the village is surrounded by lush greenery and stunning views of snow peaks. 

 

Follow Us

Chail

5/7
Chail

Chail is a hill station close to Shimla built  by the former Maharaja of Patiala and is known for the highest cricket ground in the world, offers amazing cottages, thick forests and the beautiful  Chail Palace. 

 

Follow Us

Kalpa

6/7
Kalpa

Kalpa located in the Kinnaur district is a charming village with panoramic views of the Kinnaur-Kailash Mountain ranges and located near the Sutlej river valley which is one of the most peaceful valleys. 

 

Follow Us

Shoja

7/7
Shoja

Shoja is  a beautiful small village located near Jibhi offers amazing peace and greenery with fresh mountain air. It is 5 km from the Jalori pass which is an alternative route which connects the Kullu valley to shimla. 

 

Follow Us
Himachal PradeshShojaKalpaChailchitkulBarotbeautiful places in himachalhimachal trips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK