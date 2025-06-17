Advertisement
7 Magical National Parks To Explore This Monsoon


7 Magical National Parks To Explore This Monsoon

Explore these enchanting beauty of nature with 7 magical national parks perfect for monsoon adventures. Lush greenery, rejuvenated waterfalls, and thriving wildlife make these parks a paradise for nature lovers. Ideal for trekking, photography, and serene getaways, these destinations promise a refreshing experience amidst the rain-soaked wilderness. Embrace the monsoon magic with these breathtaking natural escapes.
Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Periyar National Park, Kerala

1/7
Periyar National Park, Kerala

Periyar National Park: Visit here for evergreen rainforests, scenic Periyar Lake boat safaris to spot elephants, sambar, gaur, Malabar giant squirrel. Watch herds of elephants near the lake, especially during misty mornings. This park has a lake called periyar lake that enhances its beauty, as well as provides an excellent site to view animals drinking water or bathing.

Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

2/7
Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers National Park: Visit here because it blooms with over 500 species of alpine flowers like orchids, poppies, primulas, and daisies during monsoon. It’s a well deserved reputation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and best time to visit here is July to early September.

Kudremukh National Park, Karnataka

3/7
Kudremukh National Park, Karnataka

Kudremukh National Park: Visit here for mist-covered rolling hills and rain-soaked forests. Major Wildlife highlights there are Malabar civet, lion-tailed macaque, leopards and it is ideal for trekking through wet, emerald landscapes.

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

4/7
Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

Silent Valley National Park: It is one of the last untouched rainforests in the Western Ghats and Biodiversity hotspot with rare species. Major highlights are Lush, dense canopy and rare sightings like the lion-tailed macaque. It is situated in the nilgiri hills of kerala.

Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

5/7
Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Satpura National Park: Visit here because it is less touristy, offering serene monsoon safaris and boat rides and offers great wildlife scenic like Sloth bear, leopard, Indian bison and their unique feature is walking safaris and canoe rides in the monsoon mist.

Nameri National Park, Assam

6/7
Nameri National Park, Assam

Nameri National Park: Rain-washed beauty with Brahmaputra flowing nearby. Major wildlife attractions are Elephants, tigers, hornbills, otters. Activities you can do there are River rafting, birdwatching in the misty forest etc.

Agumbe Rainforest / Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

7/7
Agumbe Rainforest / Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

Agumbe Rainforest: It is called the “Cherrapunji of the South,” and  famous for king cobras offers wildlife scenes to get a view of King cobra, flying lizards, endemic frogs and major highlight are Green canopies, leeches, and monsoon treks make it a true rainforest experience.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK