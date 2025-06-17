7 Magical National Parks To Explore This Monsoon

1 / 7

Periyar National Park: Visit here for evergreen rainforests, scenic Periyar Lake boat safaris to spot elephants, sambar, gaur, Malabar giant squirrel. Watch herds of elephants near the lake, especially during misty mornings. This park has a lake called periyar lake that enhances its beauty, as well as provides an excellent site to view animals drinking water or bathing.