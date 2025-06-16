Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916864https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/7-monsoon-treks-every-nature-lover-should-try-2916864
NewsPhotos⁠7 Monsoon Treks Every Nature Lover Should Try
photoDetails

⁠7 Monsoon Treks Every Nature Lover Should Try

Explore the best monsoon treks in India from the flower-filled Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand to the lush trails of Kudremukh in Karnataka and these seven treks offer breathtaking views, misty mountains, waterfalls, and historic forts, perfect for every nature lover and trekking enthusiast. 

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand:

1/7
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand:

 A UNESCO World Heritage site blooms into a vibrant paradise especially during  monsoon. It is covered with rare Himalayan flowers and during the trek the surrounding offers view of lush meadows, cascading waterfalls, and misty peaks. The trail is moderately challenging and perfect for nature photography.  

Follow Us

Harishchandragad, Maharashtra:

2/7
Harishchandragad, Maharashtra:

This trek is popular in Western Ghats and it becomes a green marvel during the rainy season. The cliffs which are called Konkan Kada offer breathtaking views whereas the caves and ancient temples add historic charm to its beauty.  

Follow Us

Sinhagad Fort, Maharashtra:

3/7
Sinhagad Fort, Maharashtra:

This trek is close to Pune and is an ideal escape for beginners. It is short and scenic while giving panoramic views of green hills, cloudy skies and waterfalls along the route. And Sinhagad fort offers a glimpse to Maratha History making it both enriching and refreshing.   

Follow Us

Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh:

4/7
Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh:

 This cross valley trek connects the lush Kullu valley to the stark landscape of Lahaul. During monsoon you can here you can experience wildflowers, river crossings and dramatic mountain backdrops which makes it incredibly photogenic. Though it's not tough this unpredictable weather adds on to the adventure here. 

 

Follow Us

Kudremukh, Karnataka:

5/7
Kudremukh, Karnataka:

This is shaped like a horse’s face is a biodiversity hotspot that seems beautiful during the rain. And the trail passes  through rain-soaked forests, streams, and rolling hills and with mist constantly weaving through the landscape. And it requires a permit as it is a reserved biodiversity. 

 

Follow Us

Torna Fort, Maharashtra:

6/7
Torna Fort, Maharashtra:

This is known as the first fort captured by Shivaji Mahraj and it is a challenging trek in the Sahyadris. During monsoon it transforms into a misty green green haven with steep climbs and strong winds. And it gives an amazing view of the surrounding peak.

 

Follow Us

Agasthyakoodam, Kerala:

7/7
Agasthyakoodam, Kerala:

This trek is located in the Western Ghats and this peak is considered as one of the highest in South India. And when the monsoon comes it adds magic to the trek to these dense tropical forests. And this trek is open during few months only. 

 

Follow Us
Monsoon treks in Indiabest monsoon trekstrekking in monsoonnature treks in IndiaValley of Flowers TrekWestern Ghats trekkingHampta Pass TrekKudremukh trekTorna Fort trekHarishchandragad TrekAgasthyakoodam trekrainy season treksscenic treks Indiabeginner friendly treksadventure travel monsoonTravelValley of flowersHarishchandragadMaharashtraHampta PassHimachal PradeshKudremukhKarnatakaTorna FortAgasthyakoodamKeralaSouth IndiaIndia TravelRainy season
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Mysore
8 Worth Visiting Stunning Places In Mysore During Monsoon
camera icon12
title
Sunset Beaches India
Discover Top 10 Beaches In India Where You Can Witness The Most Magical Sunsets
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lottery Result Today 16-06-2025 (OUT): Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
camera icon12
title
Summer Travel 2025
Unleash Your Inner Explorer: Best 10 Adventure Places To Visit In India This Summer Season
camera icon8
title
kachori varieties
8 Iconic Kachoris Every Food Lover Should Try
NEWS ON ONE CLICK