7 Monsoon Weekend Getaways Near Mumbai
Visit Mumbai during the monsoon season and there discover 7 refreshing monsoon weekend getaways near Mumbai, which are perfect for a quick escape into nature. From the misty hills of Lonavala and Matheran to the serene beauty of Bhandardara and Karjat. And also don’t miss Mahabaleshwar and Alibaug.
Lonavala:
This beautiful destination is a couple of hours from Mumbai. It transforms into a lush paradise during the monsoons. This place is a favourite due to its waterfalls, mist-covered hills, and scenic drives. If you visit this place during monsoon season, don’t miss Bhushi Dam and Tiger’s Leap for the astounding views. Considered a quick place for a family getaway.
( All Image Credits: Gemini)
Matheran:
This location is considered one of the smallest hillstations in India. And also it’s Asia’s only automobile-free hill station. A place which will make you refresh during rainy seasons. Here you can enjoy trekking trails, toy train rides, and viewpoints like Panorama Point which offer scenic charm. The clouds, dense forests and red mud paths add charm to its beauty.
Mahabaleshwar:
This place is famous for its cool climate and cultivation of strawberries. Also the rain that occurs here enhances the viewpoints like Arthur’s seat and wilson points. And also you can visit Venna Lake and cascading waterfalls here which will amaze you with its beauty. This place is best for nature lovers.
Igatpuri:
This town and hill station in Mumbai was also known as Egutpoora, a hidden gem which offers hills and gushing waterfalls during the rainy season. A must visit place for nature lovers and trekkers. A hidden gem in the Sahyadris, Igatpuri offers misty hills and gushing waterfalls in the rainy season. It’s a haven for nature lovers and trekkers. The dhamma giri vipassana international academy is an add on beauty here.
Bhandardara
This place in Maharashtra is a home to Randha Falls, Arthur Lake, and the famous Umbrella Falls. This place will amaze you especially during monsoon. A perfect place for camping and stargazing. Here the Wilson Dam is a major attraction for tourists. A perfect offbeat place to discover with less crowd.
Alibaug:
Though this place is known for its beaches it’s also a holy place for Padmakshi Renuka who is also known as the Goddess of Konkan.While known for its beaches, Forts like Kolaba and island trips add ons a mysterious charm to your trip here. It’s perfect for those who want sea and serenity. You can visit here with a short fiery ride.
Karjat:
This place is located aprox 100 km away from Mumbai and it offers adventure, trekking and riverside bliss during the rains. You can visit Kondana Caves and Peth Fort. A photogenic place specially during monsoon and perfect for weekend getaway.
Trending Photos