7 Most Famous Temples in India You Must Visit for Divine Blessings

Discover India's most revered temples for a spiritual journey. Visit Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, and Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir for divine blessings.¹ Other notable temples include Somnath Temple in Gujarat, Meenakshi Temple in Tamil Nadu, and Jagannath Temple in Odisha, each offering a unique spiritual experience.

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath Temple

A revered Shiva temple in Uttarakhand, nestled in the Himalayas, accessible via a scenic trek or helicopter.

 

Badrinath Temple

Badrinath Temple

A sacred temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Uttarakhand, part of the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit in India.

 

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi Temple

A famous Hindu shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi, attracting millions of devotees annually.

 

Tirupati Balaji Temple

Tirupati Balaji Temple

Located in Andhra Pradesh, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, one of the richest and most visited temples in India.

 

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

A significant Shiva temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, known for its spiritual importance and historic architectural beauty.

 

Somnath Temple

Somnath Temple

One of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Shiva, located in Gujarat, with a history of resilience against multiple invasions.

 

Meenakshi Temple

Meenakshi Temple

A stunning architectural marvel in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, known for its grand towers.

 

indian templesFamous Templesspiritual journeypilgrimage sitesHindu templesKedarnath templeBadrinath templeVaishno DeviTirupati BalajiKashi VishwanathSomnath TempleMeenakshi templeReligious TravelSacred PlacesDivine Destinations
