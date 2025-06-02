Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Must-Visit UNESCO Heritage Sites In India
7 Must-Visit UNESCO Heritage Sites In India

India is a hub of heritage sites that attract many Indians and foreigners to explore. Here are seven iconic UNESCO heritage sites to visit in India in 2025.

 

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

The Taj Mahal is a majestic white marble monument in Agra, symbolising Mughal architecture. This place attracts many tourists with its beauty.

 

 

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is a ancient ruins and temples showcasing Vijayanagara Empire's rich history in Karnataka.  

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Hill Forts of Rajasthanis a six grand forts exemplifying Rajput military defense architecture.  

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha

Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century temple shaped like a giant chariot in Odisha. This is a touriest hub with its beauty and history.

 

Khajuraho Temples, Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho Temples is one of the UNESCO world heritage site, intricately carved temples depicting love, life, and devotion in Madhya Pradesh.

Rani ki Vav, Gujarat

Rani ki Vav is an 11th-century stepwell with finely carved sculptures in Gujarat.

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

Ajanta and Ellora Caves is a ancient cave complexes featuring Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain art. (Images: Freepik)  

