7 Mysterious Indian Flowers That Take Years To Bloom
India is home to many mysterious or rare flowers that take years to bloom—some take almost 12 years—and each plant holds unique significance. Some of them are Blue lotus, Sakura, Brahma Kamal, Rhododendron, Neelakurinji, Tuberose, and purple passion. Blue lotus holds spiritual value, Rebe thrives in the northeastern region of India, Brahma Kamal is named after Lord Brahma, Ghost Orchids have unique shapes, and tuberose and purple passion are vibrant flowers with amazing fragrances.
Blue Lotus:
It’s a beautiful aquatic plant, which holds spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. This plant takes almost 12 years to bloom, but when it blooms, it creates a breathtaking environment around itself. This flower also grows in Egypt. This flower also contains antioxidants.
Rebe:
It’s a rare flower and is a native flower to the hilly regions of North East India. This beautiful flower is a spectrum of vibrant colors from soft pink to deep purple. It requires unique climatic conditions to grow and also a very specific geographic range.
Brahma Kamal:
This legendary and unique flower is named after Lord Brahma. This is a Himalayan flower which blooms once a year, specifically at night. Some people believed that this flower was created by Lord Brahma; it sprang from his head when he created the universe.
Ghost Orchid:
This unique flower grows in the deep forest areas of the Western Ghats and has a very unique shape, and has white flowers. It is way too difficult to find this flower as it flourishes in specific conditions. And this flower is native to Florida and Cuba.
Tuberose:
This flower is known in India as Rajnigandha. It is highly fragrant and used in perfumes, decorations, and religious rituals. It is known for its fragrant white flowers, which bloom only at night.
Purple Passion:
This beautiful flower is also known as Passiflora. This flower is native to tropical regions. This flower is suitable for hanging baskets or as a ground cover. Also known for its delicate fragrance. It is rare in India because of its specific growing conditions.
Neelakurinji:
This is considered one of the rarest flowers. It takes almost 12 years to bloom, and it covers the hills of Munnar and the Western Ghats. Its growth after so many years is due to a unique phenomenon called ‘gregarious flowering’ or ‘mast seeding’.
