7 Mysterious Indian Flowers That Take Years To Bloom

photoDetails

english

India is home to many mysterious or rare flowers that take years to bloom—some take almost 12 years—and each plant holds unique significance. Some of them are Blue lotus, Sakura, Brahma Kamal, Rhododendron, Neelakurinji, Tuberose, and purple passion. Blue lotus holds spiritual value, Rebe thrives in the northeastern region of India, Brahma Kamal is named after Lord Brahma, Ghost Orchids have unique shapes, and tuberose and purple passion are vibrant flowers with amazing fragrances.