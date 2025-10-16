7 Air Forces Of The World Without Fighter Jets

photoDetails

english

2972847

When most people picture the Air Force, they imagine sleek fighter jets soaring through the skies, but not every nation fits that image. Around the world, several countries maintain Air Forces without a single combat aircraft, choosing instead to invest their resources differently. By forgoing costly fighter jets and military hardware, these nations have embraced a more pragmatic vision of defense, none that prioritizes peace, development, and cooperation over combat power. Here are seven countries proving that you don’t need fighter jets to have an Air Force or to keep your nation secure.