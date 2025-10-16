7 Air Forces Of The World Without Fighter Jets
When most people picture the Air Force, they imagine sleek fighter jets soaring through the skies, but not every nation fits that image. Around the world, several countries maintain Air Forces without a single combat aircraft, choosing instead to invest their resources differently. By forgoing costly fighter jets and military hardware, these nations have embraced a more pragmatic vision of defense, none that prioritizes peace, development, and cooperation over combat power. Here are seven countries proving that you don’t need fighter jets to have an Air Force or to keep your nation secure.
New Zealand
New Zealand disbanded combat jets in 2001, with the Royal New Zealand Air Force now operating P-8 Poseidon and Hercules aircraft for patrol and transport. The Pacific nation relies on close alliances with Australia and the United States for air defense and regional security protection.
Iceland
Iceland has no standing military, relying instead on its Coast Guard with helicopters and patrol aircraft. As a founding NATO member since 1949, this North Atlantic island nation depends on alliance partners for airspace protection, with member countries regularly deploying fighters for air policing missions.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica constitutionally abolished its military in 1948 after a civil war, redirecting defense spending to education and environment. The Civil Guard operates light aircraft for patrol duties. This Central American nation has maintained peace for 75 years through diplomacy and regional security agreements.
Vanuatu
Vanuatu maintains a small paramilitary air wing for logistics and disaster response across its 80-island archipelago. This Pacific nation, highly vulnerable to cyclones and climate change, depends on Australia and New Zealand for air defense through defense cooperation agreements rather than maintaining combat capabilities.
Grenada
Grenada's security was reshaped after the 1983 U.S. invasion. Without combat aircraft, this Caribbean nation relies on the Regional Security System, a treaty organization of seven Eastern Caribbean states. Limited air assets focus on surveillance, hurricane response, and regional humanitarian missions through police forces.
Panama
Panama disbanded its army in 1990 after removing dictator Manuel Noriega. The National Aeronaval Service operates helicopters and small planes for maritime patrol, drug interdiction, and Panama Canal security. This strategic Central American nation partners with the U.S. and regional allies for external defense needs.
Mauritius
Mauritius operates a small Air Squadron under police command, flying light aircraft for coastal patrol, search and rescue, and medical evacuation across its vast oceanic territory. This Indian Ocean island nation focuses on maritime security and maintains defense agreements with India and France for protection.
