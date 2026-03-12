7 night view images of India taken from space with amazing view
Night view of India from space: A few stunning night images of India captured from space are drawing attention for their breathtaking view of the country’s glowing cities. The photographs, taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, show India shining brightly after sunset, with the Arabian Sea on one side and the towering Himalayas on the other. Astronauts use high-resolution cameras on the space station to capture night-time images while orbiting Earth about 400 km above the surface. The station completes one orbit roughly every 90 minutes, which offers a unique view of the planet.
Bright clusters of light reveal major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while darker areas show mountains, forests and rural regions. Scientists study these images to understand urban growth, energy use and light pollution across the world.
The International Space Station has captured some latest images of India’s nightlife from space. The stunning scene photographed by the ISS shows the Arabian Sea and the towering Himalayas at night. (Image credit: X/@Space_Station)
How are these images captured?
Astronauts on the International Space Station take night-time photos using special high-resolution cameras. As the station orbits Earth every 90 minutes, it flies about 400 km above the planet, giving a unique view of glowing cities and dark rural areas. (Image credit: X/@Space_Station)
Bright cities
Large Indian cities shine brightly at night. Cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru appear as bright clusters of light. These lights come from homes, streets, industries, and vehicles. (Image credit: X/@Space_Station)
Dark regions and mountains
While cities glow brightly, some regions appear dark from space. Forests, deserts, and high mountains like the Himalayas look darker at night. With these photos, scientists study how humans use energy and electricity. (Image credit: X/@Space_Station)
How do these images help scientists?
Night-time satellite images help scientists study urban growth, population patterns, and electricity use. With data from agencies like NASA, researchers track development, economic activity, and light pollution across different parts of the world. (Image credit: nasa)
Tracking Earth from orbit
The International Space Station travels at nearly 28,000 km per hour around Earth. During each orbit, astronauts can see many countries, oceans, and mountains, including India, the Arabian Sea, and the Himalayas. (Image credit: X/@Space_Station)
A unique view of our planet
Images of Earth at night show a different view of our planet. From space, borders disappear and only glowing lights are visible. Photos taken from the International Space Station show how human activity lights up the planet. (Image credit: X/@Space_Station)
