7 night view images of India taken from space with amazing view

Night view of India from space: A few stunning night images of India captured from space are drawing attention for their breathtaking view of the country’s glowing cities. The photographs, taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, show India shining brightly after sunset, with the Arabian Sea on one side and the towering Himalayas on the other. Astronauts use high-resolution cameras on the space station to capture night-time images while orbiting Earth about 400 km above the surface. The station completes one orbit roughly every 90 minutes, which offers a unique view of the planet.

Bright clusters of light reveal major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while darker areas show mountains, forests and rural regions. Scientists study these images to understand urban growth, energy use and light pollution across the world.