7 Offbeat Hill Stations That Are Monsoon Hidden Gems
Chopta, Uttarakhand
Chopta: The “Mini Switzerland” of Uttarakhand gets blanketed in moss, monsoon mists, and blooming wildflowers. Plus, it’s the base for some of the most scenic monsoon treks, it’s underrated. Major Monsoon Highlights are Trek to Tungnath (the world’s highest Shiva temple) under a cloudy sky, Chandrashila peak for panoramic Himalayan views — if the clouds clear, and Misty meadows and roadside chai stalls with views to die for. Pack sturdy shoes — trails get slippery but oh-so-magical.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang: This high-altitude town turns into a painter’s dream during the rains — think misty cliffs, monastic chants echoing through pine forests, and roads kissed by clouds, makes this magical in the monsoon. Tawang Monastery (the largest in India) looks even more majestic in the fog. Sela Pass with rain-soaked prayer flags fluttering in the wind and Glacial lakes like Pankang Teng Tso brim with stormy beauty are the Monsoon Highlights. Roads can be tricky, so go with a local driver and a good raincoat.
(image credit – freepik)
Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Tirthan Valley: This lesser-known Himachali gem is crisscrossed by rivers, pine forests, and trout streams — and rains just amplify the beauty, monsoon makes it dreamy. Walk by the roaring Tirthan River under dripping cedar trees, Explore the eco-rich Great Himalayan National Park and Sip herbal teas in wooden cottages while watching the clouds roll in, these are the Monsoon Highlights and it is perfect for writers, nature lovers, and anyone escaping the digital grind.
Chikhaldara, Maharashtra
Chikhaldara: Few people think of Vidarbha for hill stations, but Chikhaldara becomes a green paradise during the monsoon — with coffee estates, foggy lakes, and raw jungle energy, it’s a hidden wonder. Tiger Reserve, where mist rolls through dense sal forests. Bhimkund & Gavilgad Fort — mysterious in the rain, with tales from the Mahabharata. And Wildflower blooms and roadside bhuttas (roasted corn) everywhere, these are the monsoon highlights. Must try Local chai with spicy pakoras on a rainy day.
Kausani, Uttarakhand
Kausani: It is known as the “Switzerland of India,” this quaint village wears a fresh green shawl in monsoon. The Himalayas play peek-a-boo through the clouds and it’s worth the rain. The Anasakti Ashram (where Gandhi stayed) is peaceful with dripping rooftops, Waterfalls gush with full force — Rudradhari Falls is a lush forest trek away and Local Kumaoni food — think warm aloo ke gutke with piping hot mandua roti are the Monsoon Highlights. Best for: Writers, poets, and anyone chasing inner calm.
Agumbe, Karnataka
Agumbe: With 7,000+ mm of annual rainfall, this rainforest village becomes alive in monsoon — a mystical land of wet leaves, ancient snakes, and silver waterfalls, it’s the South’s secret monsoon capital. Barkana Falls and Onake Abbi Falls thunder during monsoon, Agumbe Rainforest Research Station for herpetology lovers and Magical sunset point — if clouds part, the Arabian Sea glows in the distance, are Monsoon Highlights.
(image credit- freepik)
Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
Ziro: The Apatani plateau is a dreamscape in monsoon — flooded rice paddies, bamboo homes, and valleys echoing with birdsong, it’s so soul-soothing. Major Monsoon Highlights are Walk through rain-kissed paddy fields hand-planted by Apatani women. Discover local tribal architecture and handwoven textiles and The wet season sets the stage for the famous Ziro Music Festival in September. It’s a photographer’s paradise — especially in the early monsoon fog.
