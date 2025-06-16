7 Offbeat Hill Stations That Are Monsoon Hidden Gems

2 / 7

Tawang: This high-altitude town turns into a painter’s dream during the rains — think misty cliffs, monastic chants echoing through pine forests, and roads kissed by clouds, makes this magical in the monsoon. Tawang Monastery (the largest in India) looks even more majestic in the fog. Sela Pass with rain-soaked prayer flags fluttering in the wind and Glacial lakes like Pankang Teng Tso brim with stormy beauty are the Monsoon Highlights. Roads can be tricky, so go with a local driver and a good raincoat.

(image credit – freepik)