Some of the world's most unique birds inhabit isolated islands, each having evolved unique traits you won't see anywhere else. Discover seven incredible island birds whose existence tells the story of nature's rarest gems.
Kiwi (New Zealand)
A flightless, nocturnal bird with a long bill and tiny wings, the kiwi is New Zealand’s iconic symbol. It faces dangers from habitat loss and predators, making conservation critical for its survival.
Kakapo (New Zealand)
The world’s only flightless parrot, the kakapo has a mossy-green plumage and owl-like face. Critically endangered, it is subject to intense conservation efforts to protect this rare, ground-dwelling bird.
Mauritius Kestrel (Mauritius)
Once the rarest bird globally, this small falcon has bounced back due to conservation. It thrives in the island’s forests and mountains, exemplifying a remarkable recovery story.
Apapane (Hawaii, USA)
This bright red honeycreeper is native to Hawaii. Known for its vibrant song and pollination role, it is vital to the island's ecosystem and uniquely adapted to its volcanic environment.
Seychelles Magpie-Robin (Seychelles)
A striking black-and-white bird, once on the brink of extinction, it now recovers through dedicated conservation. It prefers wooded and coastal scrub areas in the island nation.
Philippine Eagle (Philippines)
Among the largest raptors globally, this national bird inhabits dense rainforests and faces threats from deforestation. Its majestic presence symbolizes the Philippines’ rich biodiversity.
Bermuda Petrel (Cahow) (Bermuda)
Thought extinct for over 300 years, rediscovered in 1951, this elusive seabird nests in island burrows and is one of the world’s rarest species, emblematic of hope in bird conservation.
